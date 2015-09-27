Raiders don’t wilt, beat Browns

CLEVELAND -- Oakland Raiders teams of the past might have wilted under pressure, but the one that held on to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday refused to repeat history.

The Raiders, 2-1, snapped an 11-game road losing streak dating to 2013 behind two touchdown passes by quarterback Derek Carr to beat the Browns, 27-20.

“We don’t care about anything in the past,” said Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton after making seven tackles. “We’re going in the right direction and we have new players. Credit goes to our coaches. They did a great job getting us in a scheme that set us up to make a lot of plays.”

The Browns, down 27-10 in the fourth quarter, rallied to cut the Raiders lead to a touchdown with 6:26 left and forced the Raiders to punt, but Travis Benjamin mishandled the punt with 4:01 left and the Raiders recovered.

A final drive starting at the Browns’ 2 ended with quarterback Josh McCown being intercepted by Raiders safety Charles Woodson deep in Oakland territory.

“Not good enough in all three phases,” Browns head coach Mike Pettine said. “You can’t fall behind in the NFL and expect to play well late and then win. You leave yourself zero margin for error, and that’s what happened to us today.”

Carr threw the ball quickly to neutralize the Browns pass rush and spread it around to eight receivers after focusing on rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper on the opening drive that ended with a 23-yard field goal by Sebastian Janikowski.

Carr completed 20 of 32 passes for 314 yards. He did not throw an interception nor was he sacked. He had a 115.9 passer rating. Cooper led the Raiders with eight catches for 134 yards.

“We’ve come a long way,” Carr said. “We still have a ways to go. I love watching Amari run after the catch. He’s a nightmare for guys to cover.”

The Browns got their only points of the first half on a 24-yard field goal by Travis Coons with 1:44 left in the second quarter, but the points seemed like a consolation prize because the Browns had the ball first-and-goal on the Oakland 1 but could not punch it in.

A false start on left guard Joel Bitonio on fourth-and-one forced the Browns to kick the field goal instead of trying for a touchdown to cut the Oakland lead to 10-7.

“I didn’t snap the ball,” center Alex Mack said. “I didn’t hear the cadence. It was basically off-sides by me.”

The Raiders got the ball back after a touchback and needed just five plays and 1:26 to march down the field for a touchdown to increase their lead to 17-3 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Seth Roberts.

Earlier in the second quarter, the Raiders finished off an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a three-yard pass from Carr to wide receiver Andre Holmes.

McCown missed the game last week because he was concussed in the season opener. Johnny Manziel threw two long touchdown passes to help beat the Titans 28-14, but Pettine decided to go with McCown against the Raiders.

McCown got into a rhythm in the third quarter and completed a key fourth-down pass to tight end Gary Barnidge. He finished the drive by rolling right and completing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Barnidge with 3:32 left in the period to cut Oakland’s advantage to 20-10.

The Raiders responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive ending running back Latavius Murray’s 6-yard romp with 14:30 to play to kick Oakland’s lead back to 17 points.

A 41-yard field goal by Coons and a 4-yard touchdown pass from McCown to Benjamin, his fourth this season, finished the scoring for the Browns.

NOTES: CB David Anderson, claimed on waivers from Washington on Tuesday, was active for the Raiders. ... Browns CB Justin Gilbert was on the active list for the first time this season. ... John Hughes started at left end for the Browns for Desmond Bryant, who was inactive with a shoulder injury.