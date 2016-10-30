EditorsNote: adds three-dot notes

Carr passes for 513 yards as Raiders nip Bucs in OT

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Oakland Raiders tried to give the game away with an NFL-record 23 penalties for 200 yards and missed field goals at the end of regulation and in overtime.

So Raiders coach Jack Del Rio went for it on fourth down at the Bucs' 41-yard line late in overtime, and Derek Carr finished a prolific day with a 41-yard touchdown to Seth Roberts as Oakland won its fifth road game of the season, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 at Raymond James Stadium.

"The great thing is we did play through it, and we got the win," Del Rio said. "We'll count on Seabass (kicker Sebastian Janikowski) to line up and knock those down for us in the future. ... At the end of the day, we had each others' backs and we got it done."

Related Coverage Preview: Raiders at Buccaneers

Carr set a franchise record with 513 passing yards -- he had never thrown for more than 351 -- and had four touchdowns among his 40 completions. Oakland (6-2) held down the Bucs offense most of the day -- outgaining Tampa Bay 598-150 after falling behind 10-0 early.

"We had our chances and couldn't capitalize," Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. "We can't put our defense out there that long. Offensively, we couldn't get our run game going. We were inconsistent in our pass game."

Where Carr was nearly unstoppable late, the Bucs got very little from Jameis Winston. After Winston's touchdown got the Bucs within 17-16 on the first play of the fourth quarter, Carr was 19-for-31 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while Winston was 4-for-11 for 29 yards.

Tampa Bay took the lead with 3:48 to play but the Raiders rallied to tie the game in the final two minutes before Janikowski's miss sent it to overtime.

Oakland gave the Bucs four first downs with penalties on the go-ahead touchdown drive, including two flags on third-and-1 plays. Jacquizz Rodgers scored from 1-yard out for the lead and Winston hit Mike Evans for the 2-point conversion and 24-17 advantage.

Needing a touchdown to tie, Carr passed for 78 yards on the drive, finding Mychal Rivera for a 7-yard tying score. The Raiders passed incomplete on fourth down at the 5-yard line, but a defensive penalty extended the drive.

Tampa Bay looked to tie the game on the opening play of the fourth quarter but, after Cameron Brate's 5-yard touchdown from Winston, the extra point was missed by rookie Roberto Aguayo.

The Raiders took momentum in the third quarter, getting two touchdown passes from Carr to turn a 10-3 deficit into a 17-10 lead.

Oakland went 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half, with a 31-yard penalty getting them to the 1-yard line. Bucs cornerback Brent Grimes made contact in the end zone going for an interception, and on the next play Carr connected with offensive tackle Donald Penn for a touchdown against Penn's former team.

The Raiders scored again on the next drive as Carr hit receiver Amari Cooper for a 34-yard touchdown and a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bucs had taken a 10-0 lead early, getting a 41-yard field goal from Aguayo. Another rookie, defensive end Noah Spence, sacked Carr to force a fumble, and Tampa Bay converted the turnover with a 19-yard touchdown from Winston to Russell Shepard.

NOTES: The Raiders had two wide receivers go over 100 yards, with Amari Cooper finishing with 173 yards on 12 catches and Michael Crabtree with 108 yards on eight receptions. ... Oakland DE Khalil Mack had two sacks, while rookie DE Noah Spence had a sack and forced fumble, just the eighth sack allowed by Oakland this season. The Bucs added one more, by CB Jude Adjei-Barimah. ... The Raiders improved to 5-0 on the road this season, while the Bucs dropped to 0-3 at home.