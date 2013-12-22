Preview: Raiders at Chargers

The San Diego Chargers are following a familiar script, making a belated charge for a postseason berth. The Chargers are hoping to buck the odds entering Sunday’s matchup with the visiting Oakland Raiders, needing to win out and have Miami and Baltimore each drop their final two games to secure the AFC’s final playoff slot. “We always seem to make it interesting,” San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers said. “We’re a .500 ball club that’s going to fight like crazy to get the next two.”

One of the reasons for the Chargers’ current dilemma was a crushing 27-17 defeat at Oakland on Oct. 6, a game in which they committed five turnovers. However, the Raiders are mired in a major tailspin with four consecutive losses, including last week’s 56-31 mauling by Kansas City in which they set a franchise record for most points allowed in a game. It continued a disastrous stretch for the defense, which has surrendering an average of 41.3 points in the last three games.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -10. O/U: 50.5.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (4-10): Quarterback Matt McGloin had his worst performance since taking over the starting job, tossing four interceptions and losing a fumble in the debacle against the Chiefs. Oft-injured running back Darren McFadden returned to practice and could be back in the lineup, but Oakland has received solid production from backup Rashad Jennings, who rushed for 91 yards last week and recorded his second straight two-touchdown game. The Raiders are ranked 24th against the pass (254.4 yards) and are tied for the second-fewest interceptions (eight) in the league.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (7-7): Even though San Diego’s postseason hopes appear remote, Rivers guided the team to its biggest upset of the season by throwing a pair of touchdown passes in a 27-20 win at Denver last week. Running back Ryan Mathews has his own checkered injury history, but he tied his season high with 127 yards and went over 100 yards for the fifth time in the past nine games. Wideout Keenan Allen continued his stellar rookie campaign with a pair of scoring receptions - his second straight game with two TDs - to boost his season total to 63 catches and seven touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rivers has compiled a 28-6 career mark in the month of December.

2. Raiders WR Rod Streater needs 154 yards to become the first Raider to reach 1,000 since Randy Moss in 2005.

3. Chargers TE Antonio Gates (9,120 yards) is 84 yards shy of moving past Charlie Joiner and into second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Chargers 27, Raiders 24