Preview: Raiders at Chargers

The Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers both look to avoid a third straight loss Sunday, when the AFC West rivals square off at Qualcomm Stadium. Oakland attempts to end its slide as it comes out of its bye week after losing to Chicago and Denver by a combined eight points.

The Raiders will not have Justin Tuck to apply pressure on Philip Rivers, however, as the veteran defensive end is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. San Diego was held to 20 points for the second straight week by Green Bay last Sunday despite an outstanding performance by Rivers, who set franchise records of 43 completions, 65 attempts and 503 yards. The veteran quarterback leads the league in all three categories this season and has won six of his last seven starts against Oakland, throwing for 1,810 yards and 13 touchdowns with only five interceptions in that span. The Chargers have won three straight meetings with Oakland, posting their only two division victories last season versus the Raiders.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -3.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2-3): Charles Woodson is one of those rare specimens that gets better with age. The 39-year-old cornerback shares the league lead with four interceptions and is tied with Ed Reed for sixth place on the all-time list with 64, one behind Ken Riley for fifth overall. The product of the University of Michigan has returned 11 picks for touchdowns, one behind Hall-of-Famer Rod Woodson for the most in NFL history.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-4): Rivers became the 17th quarterback in league history to pass for 500 yards last week and has recorded at least 350 and two touchdowns in each of his last three games. He will need to register 424 or more yards against Oakland to surpass Tom Brady (2011) for the most passing yards in a game following a 500-yard performance. Tight end Antonio Gates is one touchdown away from overtaking Hall-of-Famer Steve Largent (101) for 19th place on the all-time list.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Diego’s defense is allowing a league-worst 5.4 yards per carry.

2. Oakland RB Latavius Murray has gained only 88 total yards in his last two contests after rushing for 139 in Week 3.

3. Rivers is one of four QBs in NFL history to start 150 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Chargers 34, Raiders 30