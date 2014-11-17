Chargers win ugly, drop Raiders to 0-10

SAN DIEGO -- There is no column for style points in the standings. For that, and another victory over the winless Oakland Raiders, the San Diego Chargers are thankful.

San Diego snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating the Raiders, 13-6, on Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium.

“It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be perfect,‘’ Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. ”But I‘m very happy with our the team played.‘’

The Raiders didn’t offer many smiles, not after dropping their 16th consecutive game, three shy of the franchise record.

“Obviously there is a lot of anger,‘’ Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. ”But no one’s giving up ... and no one is going to give up.‘’

Quarterback Philip Rivers had a touchdown pass and Nick Novak added two field goals as the Chargers (6-4) won for the first time in a month. It was far from their best performance. But after getting blanked by the Miami Dolphins before a bye in Week 10, San Diego will take it, especially on a day when AFC West-leading Denver lost in a stunner at St. Louis.

“We want to play better and we know we have to play better, but winning the game is the objective,‘’ Rivers said. ”If we would have scored 35 today and lost we would be sick.‘’

Oakland (0-10), which has gone a calendar year without a win, never led in the game but kept it interesting to the final minute.

”It was not good enough,‘’ said Carr, after the Raiders crossed midfield just twice.

Rivers connected with wide receiver Malcom Floyd for a 22-yard touchdown early in the first quarter and Oakland never mounted a serious threat.

Rivers (22 of 34 for 193 yards and a touchdown) wasn’t sharp. The Chargers’ struggling offense -- one touchdown in two games -- neglected to take advantage of numerous Oakland mistakes but welcomed back running back Ryan Mathews. He led the team with 70 yards on 16 carries in his first game since the Chargers beat Seattle in Week 2.

“I thought he ran well,‘’ Rivers said. ”He had a couple big runs and our running game was definitely improved from the last couple of weeks.‘’

Carr completed 16 of 34 attempts for 172 yards. The Raiders scored on two Sebastian Janikowski field goals.

“We lost,‘’ safety Charles Woodson said. ”I don’t want to get into any positives on one side of the ball. We did not get the win. It’s all bad.‘’

In the third quarter, Novak kicked a 52-yard field goal for a 13-3 Chargers’ edge.

But that series came with some anxious moments. Rivers was hobbled after getting hit on a pass attempt but stayed in the game and limped in and out of the huddle for the rest of the game.

”I‘m fine,‘’ Rivers said.

It appeared the Chargers would add to their cushion in the final minute of the first half.

The Chargers reached the Raiders’ 20 with a timeout. But Rivers failed to get a play off before finally stopping the clock for a 48-yard Novak field-goal attempt.

But Novak was wide left, snapping his franchise record of 32 straight field goals.

The Chargers extended their advantage to 10-3 on Novak’s 23-yard field goal. The Chargers had a first down at the Oakland 9, but two Braden Oliver runs and a Rivers incomplete forced San Diego to settle for a field goal.

Janikowski’s 42-yard field goal midway through the first quarter cut the Chargers lead to 7-3.

The Raiders never did look comfortable. On the game’s first snap, Carr wasn’t ready for the snap and the ball ricocheted off him. Chargers linebacker Donald Butler recovered the fumble and the Charger took over on Oakland’s 22-yard line.

Rivers quickly converted the game’s lone turnover when finding Floyd in single coverage for a 22-yard scoring pass.

NOTES: Chargers CB Jason Verrett, the team’s first-round pick, was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. The TCU product had surgery to repair a torn labrum before the start of the season. ... Raiders first-round pick Khalil Mack recorded his first career sack. ... OLB Melvin Ingram was activated by the Chargers from injured reserve. Ingram had been out with a hip injury. ... ILB Manti Te‘o played, but didn’t start, in his first game since breaking his foot in Week 2. ... The Raiders play their second game in five days and third straight against an AFC West foe when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. ... CB DJ Hayden replaced an injured Carlos Rogers for the Raiders.