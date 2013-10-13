Preview: Raiders at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to keep alive one streak while ending another when they host the rival Oakland Raiders on Sunday. One of three remaining unbeatens in the NFL, the Chiefs are aiming for their first 6-0 start since they opened the 2003 season with nine consecutive wins. However, they have lost six straight home games against Oakland and six of the past eight meetings overall.

Kansas City’s surprising run continued last Sunday at Tennessee, which produced the most points this season against the NFL’s top scoring defense but was forced into three turnovers in a 26-17 loss to the opportunistic Chiefs. Kansas City also tops the league with a plus-10 turnover differential. The Raiders forced five turnovers in a 27-17 win over San Diego, as quarterback Terrelle Pryor made a successful return from a concussion.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -9.5. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2-3): Pryor was 18-for-23 for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns against San Diego and has completed 72.5 percent of his passes without throwing an interception in his last two games. “He’s probably leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought he would be at this point in time,” coach Dennis Allen said in a news conference. Pryor’s emergence led to the release this week of Matt Flynn, who was beaten out for the starting job during the preseason.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (5-0): This contest marks the first of three straight at home for Kansas City, which then visits Buffalo and gets a bye week before what could be a huge matchup with fellow unbeaten Denver. That game is a long way off for a squad that ranks second in the NFL behind the Broncos in point differential but sees an opportunity to get better. “Listen, we’re 5-0 and we’re not ashamed of that but we also know that we got a ton of room to improve,” coach Andy Reid said in a news conference. “It’s important that we continue to do that.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Raiders RB Darren McFadden, who has missed Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice this week but remains unlikely to play.

2. Chiefs QB Alex Smith had season lows in completions (20) and completion percentage (51.3) against Tennessee, but improved to 24-5-1 as a starter.

3. Kansas City WR Donnie Avery, who leads the team with 304 receiving yards and ranks fourth in the league with 19.0 yards per catch, is questionable with a bruised shoulder.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 24, Raiders 16