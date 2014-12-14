Preview: Raiders at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t afford a second stumble against Oakland when they host the Raiders on Sunday. Kansas City has lost three straight games – the skid began at Oakland – and went from firmly holding a playoff position to being on the outside. The Chiefs are one of five 7-6 squads in the AFC while the Raiders have built up some confidence by winning two of three games, including last week’s tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders are winless in six road games this season – and have lost 20 of their last 22 – and were crushed 52-0 by the St. Louis Rams the last time they were on enemy soil. “Obviously, we had the St. Louis thing on the road, but in a lot of situations, we’ve played really hard on the road,” Oakland interim coach Tony Sparano told reporters. ”It’s just been unfortunate. That’s something that we’ve talked about there. … We need to win a game on the road.” The Chiefs are 4-2 at home as they attempt to end their struggles. “We’ve got to do a better job,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid told reporters. “We know that and so that’s where we are putting our effort.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -10.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2-11): Running back Latavius Murray has ascended to the starting role with veterans Darren McFadden (454 yards, 3.2 average) and Maurice Jones-Drew (90, 2.2) not playing up to past standards. Murray had a 90-yard touchdown run – and 112 total yards – in Oakland’s win over the Chiefs and he received most of the work in last week’s win over San Francisco, rushing for 76 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Derek Carr has passed for 2,676 yards and 17 touchdowns – both team records for a rookie – and was 22-of-28 for 254 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers. Veteran safety Charles Woodson picked off his third pass of the season and 59th of his career, moving into 11th place all-time on the NFL interceptions list.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (7-6): Star running back Jamaal Charles is banged up with knee and ankle injuries that occurred in last week’s loss to Arizona, but is expected to play against the Raiders. Charles has rushed for 898 yards and nine touchdowns, but Kansas City will give extra practice repetitions to Knile Davis to get him ready for an increased workload. Quarterback Alex Smith (16 touchdowns, six interceptions) is struggling over the last six games and has failed to reach 200 yards passing in four of them. Outside linebacker Justin Houston is tied for the NFL lead with 16 sacks and he is the fourth Chiefs player with 15 or more sacks in a season, joining Jared Allen, Neil Smith and Derrick Thomas.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oakland has won four of the last six meetings.

2. Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 57-yard field goal last week, marking the 47th time he has kicked a field goal of 50 yards or longer, trailing only former Detroit K Jason Hanson (52).

3. Kansas City WR Dwayne Bowe is one yard shy of joining Tony Gonzalez (10,940) and Otis Taylor (7,306) as the only players in franchise history to reach 7,000 career receiving yards.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Raiders 20