Chiefs 24, Raiders 7: Jamaal Charles accounted for 128 yards and two touchdowns as host Kansas City stifled Oakland to remain unbeaten.

Charles had 78 yards rushing and made five catches for 50 yards while scoring on short runs in the second and third quarters. Alex Smith was just 14-of-31 for 128 yards, but the Chiefs (6-0) recorded 10 sacks and intercepted Terrelle Pryor three times while snapping a six-game home losing streak against their AFC West rivals.

Pryor completed 18-of-34 passes for 216 yards and ran for a team-high 60 yards. Denarius Moore had a game-high 82 yards receiving and a score as the Raiders (2-4) fell to 0-3 on the road.

Pryor found Moore from 39 yards out with 8:40 left in the first half to open the scoring, but Charles got into the end zone on a 7-yard run up the middle 66 seconds before halftime to tie it. Kansas City turned Pryor’s first interception into a 2-yard touchdown run by Charles that made it 14-7 with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Pryor was picked off by Marcus Cooper near midfield late in the fourth, setting up a 33-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. Kansas City’s third interception was made with 1:35 left by Husain Abdullah, who took it 44 yards to the end zone to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland committed 11 penalties, compared to four for Kansas City. ... Chiefs LB Tamba Hali had 3.5 sacks. ... Kansas City S Quintin Demps had his team’s first interception and has recorded one in three straight games.