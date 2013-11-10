Giants 24, Raiders 20: Andre Brown made his season debut and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown as New York won a sloppy battle against visiting Oakland.

Brown, who missed the first eight games after breaking his leg in the preseason, carried the ball 30 times for the Giants (3-6), who overcame three turnovers. Eli Manning went 12-for-22 for 140 yards - including a 5-yard touchdown to Rueben Randle.

Terrelle Pryor struggled to 11-of-26 passing for 122 yards and an interception but added a rushing touchdown as the Raiders (3-6) dropped to 0-4 on the road.

Both teams took advantage of poor special teams play in the first quarter, with New York fumbling the opening kickoff that led to Pryor’s 1-yard TD run. The Giants returned the favor with a blocked punt that Cooper Taylor returned 21 yards for the tying score less than five minutes later, but a fumble led to a field goal that put Oakland back on top.

The turnovers continued into the rest of the contest, and the Raiders took a 17-14 lead into the break on the strength of a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tracy Porter with 1:18 left in the half. Terrell Thomas picked off Pryor and returned it to the 4-yard line later in the third quarter, and Brown cashed it in with a 1-yard TD run that gave New York a 21-20 edge with 2:15 left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul left in the first half with a shoulder injury. … New York improved to 6-0 in the last six seasons following a bye week. … Oakland’s Darren McFadden (hamstring) was inactive and fellow RB Rashad Jennings rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries.