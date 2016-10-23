Preview: Raiders at Jaguars

The Oakland Raiders put their perfect road record on the line when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. While struggling at home with losses in two of its three contests, Oakland has won all three of its games on the road - defeating New Orleans, Tennessee and Baltimore by a total of nine points.

The Raiders are coming off a 26-10 setback against visiting Kansas City that prevented them from moving ahead of Denver atop the AFC West. Jacksonville hopes to extend its winning streak to three games after it opened the season with three consecutive losses, including two at home. The Jaguars held off a fourth-quarter rally by Indianapolis in London in Week 4 and, after their bye week, entered the final period against Chicago last Sunday with a 13-point deficit before emerging with a 17-16 victory. Jacksonville holds a 4-3 edge in the all-time series and posted a 38-31 triumph in its last home meeting with Oakland on Dec. 12, 2010.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -1.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (4-2): The trio of Derek Carr, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper continue to carry Oakland offensively. The quarterback enters Week 7 tied for fifth in the NFL with 12 touchdown passes and has thrown only three interceptions - a league-low among signal-callers with at least 225 passing attempts, Crabtree shares the league lead with five receiving TDs and Cooper is averaging 16.3 yards per catch while ranking fourth with 585 overall. The team's problems have been on the other side of the ball, as it ranks last in total defense (444.8 yards allowed) and 24th in scoring defense (27.2 points).

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-3): While Blake Bortles hasn't put up the numbers to match fellow 2014 draft pick Carr, he also has a big-time receiver to target in Allen Robinson. The 23-year-old Robinson has made 15 touchdown catches in his last 17 games and 10 in his last 10 contests at home. Jacksonville has taken a step backward in the scoring department, entering Week 7 ranked 21st (20.2 points) after finishing 14th (23.5) in the league last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Raiders DE Khalil Mack has registered eight sacks in his last six road games while Cooper is seeking his third straight overall contest with at least 100 receiving yards.

2. Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue is one of two players (Terrell Suggs) in NFL history to record at least four sacks and an interception over the first five games of his career.

3. Oakland's Jack Del Rio is returning to Jacksonville for the first time since being fired as the Jaguars' coach in 2011.

PREDICTION: Raiders 33, Jaguars 27