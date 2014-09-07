Preview: Raiders at Jets

The Oakland Raiders need to only gaze across the field if they’re looking to entertain positive thoughts about the prospect of opening the season with a rookie starting quarterback. With second-round pick Derek Carr in the driver’s seat, the Raiders face second-year signal caller Geno Smith and the host New York Jets on Sunday. Positive results have been few and far between for Oakland, which wrapped up its second straight 4-12 campaign in 2013 and hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since it ventured to Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002 before falling to Tampa Bay.

While Carr was handed the keys with the Raiders, Smith (franchise rookie QB-record six rushing TDs) was granted the opportunity after an injury to incumbent Mark Sanchez in 2013 and rode a late surge to conclude an 8-8 season for New York. Smith began his string of three wins in his last four outings by throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another in a 37-27 victory over Oakland on Dec. 8. The offseason acquisitions of Denver wideout Eric Decker (career-high 87 receptions, 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Tennessee running back Chris Johnson (1,077 yards, seven TDs) could be just the jolt the Jets need to ignite their 25th-ranked offense (318.1 yards per game).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -5.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2013: 4-12, 4th AFC West): Maurice Jones-Drew intends to show that there is plenty of tread on the tires after spending his career as the workhorse in Jacksonville. The 29-year-old Jones-Drew, who topped ,000 yards on three occasions, is expected to join talented but injury-plagued Darren McFadden as Oakland looks to improve upon its 12th-ranked rushing game. Carr would be wise to build a rapport with former Green Bay wideout James Jones, who attempts to regain the form of his 2012 season when he led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions.

ABOUT THE JETS (2013: 8-8, 2nd AFC East): While the offense is in flux, the defensive secondary has been the cause of both concern and comedy on many a New York sports talk show. Confident Dee Milliner boldly proclaimed himself the league’s best cornerback, but a high-ankle sprain will likely render the second-year player a spectator on Sunday. Potential starter Dimitri Patterson was nowhere to be found for 48 hours prior to a preseason game before being cut, leaving Darrin Walls and Antonio Allen to see playing time at cornerback with veteran Antonio Cromartie now in Arizona.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York DE Muhammad Wilkerson registered a career-high 10.5 sacks to lead the team last season.

2. Oakland LB Khalil Mack, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2014 draft, joins a revamped unit featuring former New York Giants DE Justin Tuck and Pittsburgh LB LaMarr Woodley.

3. The Raiders have lost 13 straight games in the Eastern time zone.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Raiders 13