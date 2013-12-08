Jets 37, Raiders 27: Geno Smith threw for one touchdown and ran for another while setting the franchise rookie record for passing yards in a season as host New York snapped its three-game losing streak.

Chris Ivory ran for 76 yards and a score while Jeremy Kerley made four catches for 41 yards and a TD for the Jets (6-7), who climbed within one-half game of the second wild-card spot in the AFC. New York also scored a special-teams touchdown as Antonio Allen recovered a blocked punt in the end zone late in the second quarter.

Matt McGloin was 18-of-31 for 245 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Raiders (4-9), who have lost five of their last six. Marcel Reece rushed for 123 yards and a score on 19 carries and Rod Streater hauled in seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The beleaguered Smith helped lead the Jets to a 10-0 lead with a 25-yard scoring pass to Kerley with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter and found the end zone from eight yards out in the third to make it 27-10. Smith finished 16-of-25 for 219 yards and has 2,475 yards for the season, giving him the team record for a rookie previously held by Mark Sanchez (2,444 in 2009).

Ivory ran for a 15-yard touchdown with 8:58 left in the fourth to open a 37-20 advantage. McGloin hit Mychal Rivera with a 1-yard scoring pass with 2:24 to play, but Oakland was unable to recover the onside kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Jets scored 20 points in the first half, matching their total over their previous three games. ... Smith’s TD pass to Kerley in the opening quarter was New York’s first touchdown in three contests and the rookie quarterback’s first scoring toss in six games. ... The Raiders allowed 61 points in two losses at MetLife Stadium this season. Oakland dropped a 24-20 decision to the New York Giants on Nov. 10.