Jets sloppy, but hang on to beat Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Rex Ryan has become accustomed to winning the season opener. But he’d prefer not to make a habit of winning in the sloppy fashion the Jets displayed Sunday.

A spate of penalties and a pair of untimely turnovers nearly doomed the otherwise dominant Jets, who didn’t salt away a 19-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders until recovering an onside kick with 1:21 remaining at MetLife Stadium.

“We’re not going to just necessarily focus on the negative,” Ryan said after the Jets improved to 5-1 in season openers under him. “But trust me: We are going to focus on the negative as well as some of the good things. The negatives are what’s holding this team back.”

The Jets, fueled by the new running back committee headed by Chris Johnson and Chris Ivory, racked up 212 rushing yards and totaled 402 net yards while limiting the Raiders to just 158 yards, including a mere 25 on the ground.

New York was on pace to break the team record for fewest rushing yards allowed in a game (17) before Oakland running back Maurice Jones-Drew rushed for 12 yards just before the two-minute warning.

But the Raiders, who lost their season opener for the 11th time in the last 12 years, hung around thanks to some mistake-prone play by the Jets. New York committed 11 penalties -- including eight in the first half -- and turned the ball over twice on turnovers by second-year quarterback Geno Smith, who was mostly impressive (23-of-28 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown, 10 carries for 38 yards).

“We eliminate those penalties, take care of the football, this thing would have been over,” Ryan said. “It would have been a beatdown. We would have pushed them around.”

The Jets took a 3-0 lead following a 10-play opening drive that included three penalties, but Smith opened the Jets’ second possession by throwing an interception to Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson. The Raiders took a 7-3 lead six plays later on a 12-yard touchdown pass from rookie Derek Carr to wide receiver Rod Streater.

Smith was in the process of redeeming himself on the Jets’ next drive, during which the Jets covered 82 yards in 12 plays before Smith lost a fumble while lowering his body during a scramble inside the Raiders’ 5-yard line.

“That scared me a little bit,” Ryan said. “He needs to protect himself a little bit better. Hey, just slide. Go down.”

The Jets took the lead for good in the final minute of the half, when Johnson took a shovel pass from Smith and wriggled into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

The Jets’ defense dominated most of the second half, when the Raiders had just one first down and 11 yards on their first five drives.

“One thing about halftime is you come in and you correct your mistakes,” Jets outside linebacker Quinton Coples said. “We continued to pound them and continued to force errors.”

The Jets appeared to put the game away when Ivory busted through the line and raced 71 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 19-7 with 8:03 left.

Ivory finished with 102 yards on 10 carries. Johnson, making his Jets debut after six 1,000-yard seasons with the Tennessee Titans, added 68 yards rushing on 13 carries.

“We’ve got three good running backs,” Johnson said, referring as well to change-of-pace back Bilal Powell. “So teams know we’re going to run the ball.”

The Raiders finally began generating some offense in the waning minutes and pulled within 19-14 when Carr threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver James Jones, who made a one-handed grab and managed to stay in bounds.

Wide receiver Greg Salas recovered the subsequent onside kick and Smith took a pair of knees to close out the win.

“The fact (is) off a victory, we’ve got to focus on some things that we need to improve on,” Ryan said. “And we will. But it’s much easier doing that off a victory than it is a loss.”

Carr, the only rookie quarterback starting an opener this season, finished 20-for-32 for 151 yards. Streater had five catches for 46 yards.

“There were some good things that happened in the game,” Raiders coach Dennis Allen said. “But we weren’t consistent enough, really, in any phase of the game to give us an opportunity to win the game. And that’s where we’ve got to get better as a football team.”

NOTES: The Jets and Raiders opposed each other in the season opener for the third time. In 1962, the Jets -- then known as the Titans -- beat the Raiders, 28-17. In 1985, the Raiders -- then playing in Los Angeles -- beat the Jets, 31-0. ... The Jets’ only known injury was suffered by LB A.J. Edds, who didn’t return after hurting his hamstring in the fourth quarter. ... Raiders DE Justin Tuck, playing his first game for Oakland after nine seasons with the New York Giants, missed a handful of third quarter snaps with a rib injury. CB Taiwan Jones suffered a foot injury in the third quarter.