Preview: Raiders at Lions

A serious shakeup both on the sidelines and in the front office seemed to wake up the Detroit Lions, who went on the road to defeat the Green Bay Packers for just their second win of the season last week. After their team president, general manager and a few assistant coaches were dismissed, the Lions look to make it two straight wins when they host slumping the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Derek Carr continues to wield a hot a hand for the Raiders with at least two touchdown passes in each of his past four games, but he threw picks in last week’s loss at Minnesota. The Raiders’ defense has appeared to hit a wall, allowing 68 points in losses to Pittsburgh and Minnesota the past two weeks, and was gashed for 268 yards on the ground by Adrian Peterson and the Vikings. Detroit was gritty in keeping Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the end zone until the fourth quarter last week, but it barely hung onto the victory after kicker Matt Prater missed two extra points in the 18-16 decision. Still, it was the high point of the season for the Lions, especially on defense for a unit which ranks 31st in the league allowing 29 points a game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Even. O/U: 48.5.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (4-5): Oakland will be without Aldon Smith (3.5 sacks), a key part of its defense, after the outside linebacker was suspended by the NFL for a year for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Led by Carr and his receiving tandem of Amari Cooper (50 catches, 732 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Michael Crabtree (51-646, 5 TDs), the Raiders are one of the surprises of the league, ranking sixth in passing while averaging a ninth-best 25.2 points a game. Latavius Murray played last week despite being listed as questionable with a concussion and has three of the Raiders’ four rushing touchdowns.

ABOUT THE LIONS (2-7): Detroit’s offense is a mess, averaging a league-worst 66.9 yards a game on the ground and just 18.3 points. Matthew Stafford has cracked the 300-yard mark just once on the season, that coming in an overtime win against the Chicago Bears. Calvin Johnson reeled in six passes for 91 yards last week despite being hampered by an ankle injury and missed practice time this week but is expected to play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Raiders C Rodney Hudson appears unlikely to play with an ankle injury.

2. Oakland has won just once in its last 16 games against NFC foes.

3. After losing the season opener, the Raiders won two, then lost two, then won two again and have now lost two again.

PREDICTION: Raiders 27, Lions 24