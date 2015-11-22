Defense helps Lions edge Raiders

DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback draw and passed for 282 yards as the Detroit Lions edged the Oakland Raiders 18-13 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

Stafford scored early in the fourth quarter and the Lions’ defense pitched a shutout the final 15 minutes to seal the win.

Matt Prater kicked three field goals for the Lions (3-7), who have won two in a row after cleaning house, firing their general manager and team president on the heels of a loss in London.

Detroit wide receiver Calvin Johnson hauled in five passes for 88 yards and wideout Golden Tate had eight catches for 73 yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr was held to 169 passing yards as the Raiders (4-6) lost their third straight. Oakland was limited to 214 total yards.

The Raiders hit a 43-yard pass play from Carr to wide receiver Seth Roberts on their first play of the second half. That sparked an 80-yard drive, capped by Latavius Murray’s 1-yard plunge, to cut Detroit’s lead to 9-7.

Sebastian Janikowski converted two long field-goal attempts later in the quarter to give the Raiders a 13-9 lead. He made a 48-yarder, then drilled a 56-yard try.

The Lions answered with an 80-yard drive, completed by Stafford’s 5-yard draw up the middle. He also scrambled for an 18-yard gain on the preceding play.

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was called for holding defensive end Ziggy Ansah in the end zone with 7:31 left, nudging Detroit’s lead to 18-13.

Prater provided all of the scoring in the first half with three field goals. The Lions got all the way to the Raiders’ 1-yard line on their opening possession, but a holding penalty against rookie guard Laken Tomlinson forced them to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

Prater’s 41-yarder with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter and his 51-yarder with two seconds left in the half made it 9-0. The latter was set up by Johnson’s 36-yard, third-down reception.

Oakland managed just 91 first-half yards and punted four times.

NOTES: Detroit WR Calvin Johnson made his 700th career reception late in the first half. He broke the franchise record for receptions earlier this season. ... The Lions won the last three meetings but they hadn’t faced each other since Dec. 18, 2011. The last time the teams played in Detroit was Nov. 2, 2003, a 23-13 Lions victory. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr entered the game tied for third in the NFL with 21 touchdown passes. ... Oakland was averaging 29.8 points in its road games. ... Former starting OT LaAdrian Waddle was a healthy scratch for the Lions. Ex-Chargers RT Michael Ola made his first start with Detroit. Raiders C Rodney Hudson (ankle) returned after a one-game absence but was injured again early in the third quarter.