Lacy powers Packers past Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- One series was all Eddie Lacy needed.

Lacy carried nine times for 45 yards and scored the opening touchdown, highlighting the Green Bay Packers' 20-12 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a preseason game on Thursday night.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out the contest for the second straight week. Backup Brett Hundley, who had missed almost two weeks with an injured ankle, led the Packers to an opening touchdown but aggravated the injury early in the second quarter when he was dropped by Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack. Joe Callahan, an undrafted rookie from Division III Wesley, replaced Hundley and played into the fourth quarter.

Green Bay struck on its opening drive, capped by Lacy's 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. The Raiders responded with a 46-yard field goal by Sebastian Janikowski. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr played the entire first half, going 9-of-13 for just 38 yards with one interception by cornerback Damarious Randall. Carr's rating was a feeble 40.2.

John Crockett's 10-yard touchdown run gave the Packers a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Oakland pulled within 20-12 late in the fourth quarter when Brynden Trawick blocked Tim Masthay's punt, with veteran safety Nate Allen falling on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. However, Giorgio Tavecchio's extra-point attempt hit the left upright.

The Raiders were held to 187 yards and seven first downs while turning over the ball twice. Rookie quarterback Connor Cook went 6-of-9 for 101 yards with one interception.