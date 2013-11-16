FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

T Tony Pashos, who has missed the last four games, did not practice Friday due to his hip injury and an illness but will start at right tackle in place of Menelik Watson barring any setbacks.

SS Tyvon Branch missed practice with an ankle injury, hasn’t played since Week 2, and will not face Houston.

RB Darren McFadden did not practice with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the Houston game.

QB Terrelle Pryor missed practice on Friday because of a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

T Jared Veldheer, on injured reserve/designated for return after triceps surgery, practiced for the third straight day and looks at least a week away from coming back to the 53-man roster.

PK Sebastian Janikowski is nursing a rib injury, but practice Friday and will play against Houston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
