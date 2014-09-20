FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
September 21, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Nick Roach (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

WR Rod Streater (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

DE Justin Tuck (illness) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

CB Carlos Rogers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

DT Antonio Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

T Matt McCants (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

CB Chimdi Chekwa (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

LB Sio Moore (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.