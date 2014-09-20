Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch

LB Nick Roach (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

WR Rod Streater (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

DE Justin Tuck (illness) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

CB Carlos Rogers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

DT Antonio Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

T Matt McCants (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

CB Chimdi Chekwa (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

LB Sio Moore (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.