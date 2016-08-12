FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
August 13, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CB David Amerson has been a standout throughout camp, with a recent steal of a Matt McGloin pass intended for Clive Walford a highlight.

CB Dexter McDonald, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas last season, has mounted a serious challenge for the 53-man roster of late.

S Karl Joseph is not expected to play in the preseason opener against Arizona and will possibly sit out the second game after missing much of his senior year after knee surgery.

WR Michael Crabtree was one of the few players to get loose against David Amerson's coverage at cornerback, breaking free for a 60-yard touchdown from Carr.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. has been limited in drills with a hand injury sustained in a scuffle with offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.