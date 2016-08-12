Oakland Raiders - PlayerWatch

CB David Amerson has been a standout throughout camp, with a recent steal of a Matt McGloin pass intended for Clive Walford a highlight.

CB Dexter McDonald, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas last season, has mounted a serious challenge for the 53-man roster of late.

S Karl Joseph is not expected to play in the preseason opener against Arizona and will possibly sit out the second game after missing much of his senior year after knee surgery.

WR Michael Crabtree was one of the few players to get loose against David Amerson's coverage at cornerback, breaking free for a 60-yard touchdown from Carr.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. has been limited in drills with a hand injury sustained in a scuffle with offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.