Preview: Raiders at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens look to remain among the unbeaten and continue their dominance in the all-time series when they host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Baltimore is one of five teams to win their first three games of the season, getting off to a 3-0 start for the third time in franchise history (2006 and 2009) after edging Jacksonville 19-17 in Week 3.

The Ravens have had few problems with the Raiders, winning six of the eight overall meetings and four straight before dropping a 37-33 decision at Oakland last September. Baltimore will have another weapon to help contain Oakland quarterback Derek Carr as Pro Bowl linebacker Elvis Dumervil will make his season debut after missing the team's first three games due to a setback with his surgically repaired foot. Carr had a field day against the Ravens last year, throwing for a career-high 351 yards and three touchdowns. Oakland's high-powered offense is ranked second in the league as it is averaging 436 yards and 26.7 points per contest.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2-1): Baltimore can expect Carr to be looking for Seth Roberts, who hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of last year's meeting and has five scoring receptions in his last five road games. Oakland could be without Nate Allen for the matchup as the safety did not participate in Thursday's practice after being limited the previous day due to a quadriceps injury. Sebastian Janikowski became the NFL's king of the long field goal in last week's victory at Tennessee as he converted his 53rd career kick of at least 50 yards - a 52-yarder - to pass Jason Hanson for most in league history.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-0): Dumervil would have liked to have returned earlier but understands the team's decision to keep him out of the lineup. "I think as a competitor, you always want to go out and compete to help your team," he told the team's website. "But sometimes the doctors, the head coach, oversee things a lot better than you can as a player. Sometimes it's good to listen." Dumervil will be happy to be back on the field with fellow linebacker Terrell Suggs, as the duo combined for 29 sacks in 2014 but haven't played together since last year's season opener in which Suggs suffered a torn Achilles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Despite their perfect record, the Ravens have scored only four touchdowns thus far this season.

2. Oakland RB Latavius Murray has rushed for only 153 yards but has found the end zone in each of his first three games.

3. Baltimore K Justin Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the third time in his career after going 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts over the first three contests.

PREDICTION: Raiders 30, Ravens 24