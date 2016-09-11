Preview: Raiders at Saints

One team begins its quest to end a lengthy postseason drought while the other starts its attempt to rebound from a disappointing campaign when the Oakland Raiders visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the season opener for both clubs. Oakland has not made the playoffs since 2002 but feels optimistic with Derek Carr leading the charge.

The third-year signal-caller became the first quarterback in franchise history to pass for at least 3,500 yards (3,987) and 30 touchdowns (32) in a season last year and has a full campaign of throwing to dangerous targets Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree under his belt. The Raiders also hope their defense is on the rise, with defensive end Khalil Mack (15 sacks in 2015) terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and Reggie Nelson (NFL-leading eight interceptions) picking off passes. Drew Brees, who signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, is hoping the Saints' offensive line holds up well enough to protect him better than last season's unit. The 37-year-old still managed to lead the league with 4,870 passing yards in 2015 and needs 459 to pass Dan Marino (61,361) for third place on the all-time list.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -1.5. O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2015: 7-9, third place in AFC West): Cooper hopes to avoid the dreaded sophomore jinx after setting franchise rookie records with 72 receptions and 1,070 yards last season - both tops among all first-year players. Crabtree led the team with 85 total catches and nine for touchdowns, tying his career high in both categories. Oakland attempted to improve its linebacking corps by adding Bruce Irvin, who spent the previous four seasons with Seattle and is one of two NFL players with at least 10 sacks (12) and two interception-return touchdowns since 2014.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (2015: 7-9, third place in NFC South): New Orleans' offensive line could be missing its best component in left tackle Terron Armstead, who returned to practice Wednesday but is questionable for the season opener with knee and quadriceps injuries. In an effort to ensure Brees is protected, the club brought back former Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans, who played for the Saints from 2006-15 and signed with Seattle last month but was released on Sept. 2. Brandin Cooks looks to improve upon a season in which he became the first New Orleans receiver to record 1,000 yards (1,138) since 2012.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Saints are 6-5-1 in the all-time series and have won each of the last three meetings, including a 38-17 triumph on Nov. 18, 2012.

2. Oakland OT Austin Howard (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is questionable.

3. New Orleans RB Mark Ingram has recorded at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage each of the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Raiders 37, Saints 33