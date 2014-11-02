Preview: Raiders at Seahawks

All signs point to a second straight victory for the Seattle Seahawks when they host the winless Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Seattle halted a two-game skid with a 13-9 triumph at Carolina in Week 8 as Russell Wilson threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Willson with 47 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks return to the comfort of CenturyLink Field, where they’ve won 19 of their last 21 contests - including playoffs.

Oakland continues its quest for its first victory of the season after dropping a 23-13 decision at Cleveland last week. Rookie Derek Carr completed 34-of-54 passes for a career-high 328 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders suffered their 13th consecutive loss dating to last campaign. Oakland has won six of the last 10 meetings between the former AFC West rivals, with the home team emerging victorious in each of those contests.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -15. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (0-7): Oakland enters Week 9 as the lowest-scoring team in the NFL with 105 points and has been held to 14 or fewer in six of its seven contests. The Raiders are 26th in the league in run defense but limited Cleveland to 39 yards on the ground last Sunday. Carr’s 328 passing yards versus the Browns were the most by a rookie on franchise history, while his 34 completions were the third-most by a first-year quarterback in NFL history.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (4-3): Seattle signed linebacker L.J. Fort and fullback Will Tukuafu to fill the spots created when the club waived wide receiver Phil Bates and tight end Brett Brackett. Center Max Unger, who participated in practice Wednesday, could return to action Sunday after missing three games with a foot injury. Marshawn Lynch has been less than spectacular since his 110-yard, two-touchdown performance in a season-opening victory over Green Bay, averaging 62 yards on the ground and running for just one score in his last six contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oakland has not gotten into the win column since posting a 28-23 triumph at Houston on Nov. 17.

2. Raiders CB Charles Woodson needs one interception to pass Hall of Famer Emmitt Thomas (58) for 11th place on the all-time list.

3. The winning team has scored at least 31 points in four of the last five matchups between the clubs.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 27, Raiders 10