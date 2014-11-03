EditorsNote: Fixes headline

Seahawks survive against Raiders

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks haven’t made it easy on themselves this season, but on Sunday afternoon they survived again.

The injury-plagued Seahawks overcame a second-half rally from the NFL’s worst team to hold off the Oakland Raiders 30-24, giving Seattle (5-3) back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

“A win is a win,” defensive end Cliff Avril said. “But that being said, we’ve got to play four quarters completely. We played three quarters, then (in) the fourth quarter, we took our foot off the pedal a little bit.”

Running back Marshawn Lynch rushed for two first-half touchdowns before winless Oakland made two furious comeback attempts in the driving rain after halftime. Two Derek Carr touchdown passes to tight end Mychal Rivera kept the Raiders in the game before Seattle’s Jermaine Kearse recovered an onside kick with 1:48 remaining to clinch the Seahawks victory.

“We came here to win a football game; we didn’t come here to come close,” Raiders interim coach Tony Sparano said.

Lynch’s two touchdowns helped the Seahawks storm out to a 24-3 halftime lead, but a blocked punt and long punt return helped the Raiders pull within a touchdown, at 24-17, in the third quarter.

Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka made three of four field goals, including two in the opening six minutes of the fourth quarter to put the Seahawks back in control.

Carr completed 24 of 41 passes for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the rookie also threw two interceptions.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was 17 of 35 for 179 yards.

The Raiders (0-8) had three first-half turnovers as they extended their worst season start since 1962. Oakland made a game of it after falling behind by 21 points at halftime, thanks in large part to special teams.

Raiders defensive lineman Denico Autry blocked a Jon Ryan punt early in the third quarter, then teammate Bruce Butler recovered it in the end zone to pull Oakland within 24-10 at the 13:52 mark of the third quarter.

“I just kind of snuck in,” said Autry, who ran in uncontested when Seahawks linebacker Brock Coyle went to block another Raider.

Eleven minutes later, after a 27-yard punt return by TJ Carrie gave the Raiders good field position, Carr pulled Oakland within 24-17 on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Rivera.

Hauschka’s two field goals extended the Seattle lead to 30-17 before Oakland made another rally in the closing minutes. Carr led the Raiders on a long drive that resulted in another Rivera 1-yard touchdown that pulled Oakland within 30-24 with 1:52 remaining. But Kearse recovered the onside kick after teammate Cooper Helfet lost control of the ball, with 1:48 remaining to clinch the victory.

Rivera had a team-high eight receptions for 38 yards in the loss.

Two interceptions, including one that linebacker Bruce Irvin returned 35 yards for a score, helped the Seahawks score 24 unanswered points on the way to the 21-point halftime lead.

After the Raiders finished off their opening drive with a Sebastian Janikowski field goal, Seattle scored the next 24 points and appeared on the way to a blowout win. Lynch led an 80-yard drive on Seattle’s opening possession, going into the end zone from 3 yards out to put the Seahawks ahead 7-3 with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Turnovers on three consecutive Oakland possessions allowed Seattle to open up a 14-point lead over the following 6 1/2 minutes.

Irvin tipped a Derek Carr pass into the air, caught it and shed a would-be tackler on the way to a 35-yard interception return on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Seahawks a 14-3 lead.

Lynch’s 5-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half, pushed Seattle’s lead to 24-3.

The Seahawks played the game without five starters, so escaping with the victory was worth celebrating -- no matter the opponent and the close call at the end.

“You just want to win,” Seattle’s Sherman said. “I don’t care if it’s gritty or whatever. We got it done. We were able to sneak out another win with being short a few guys.”

NOTES: Seattle LT Russell Okung (calf) was not active for the game. The Pro Bowler hurt his calf late in the week and was not available when the Seahawks took the field. ... Seahawks C Max Unger sat out his fourth straight game with a foot injury. Unger was active, but Patrick Lewis started at center. ... Seattle played without starters Okung, MLB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Miller, S Kam Chancellor and CB Byron Maxwell. With Wagner and LB Malcolm Smith sidelined, undrafted rookie Brock Coyle made his first NFL start.