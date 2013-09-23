Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

Through two games, the statistical road marks of an improved defense by the Oakland Raiders are easy to see. But the third game, against the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning Monday night, they may need more to steal this prime time show.

Heading into this weekend, the Raiders ranked No. 3 in the NFL in scoring defense (15.0 points per game)and No. 5 in both total defense (261 yards per game) and pass defense (180.5 ypg) -- a conspicuous improvement for a defense that was 27th in scoring and 18th in total defense last year.

Perhaps most impressive is the Raiders were No. 1 in the league with nine sacks in two games after collecting only 25 all last season.

But in the single category that most defines a team in terms of wins and losses, the Raiders have nothing but zeroes across the board.

Eight quarters, no takeaways.

Free safety Charles Woodson can’t believe it.

“We have to get the ball,” Woodson said. “To not have any fumbles, any interceptions, that’s tough. I‘m used to having a couple myself at this point.”

Given the small sample size and the fact that the Raiders face Manning at Denver Monday night, all that statistical excellence could take a beating.

Raiders coach Dennis Allen has been pleased with the amount of tacklers his defense has gotten to the ball.

“That’s the way great defenses play,” Allen said. “They swarm to the ball. There’s really no such thing as a missed tackle as long as you’ve got 10 other guys there to back you up.”

Turnovers, Allen believes will be a natural byproduct of that style of play.

“That will come with getting those 11 guys to fly around,” Allen said. “If we continue to be able to get to the quarterback, eventually we’re going to get some of those. Some will be created as sack-fumbles. That’s always something we talk about. Defensively the only reason you go out there is to get the ball back, and that’s what we’ve got to do a better job of doing.”

Woodson thinks it’s imperative to get takeaways with Manning at quarterback.

”To have a great defense, you stop people from moving the ball, you get off the field on third down and you get turnovers,“ Woodson said. ”That’s especially true against a guy like Peyton Manning.

“You’ve got to create opportunities for your offense or try to score on defense and take those guys out of their rhythm.”

Cornerback Tracy Porter was incredulous about the lack of takeaways.

”I can’t believe it, man,“ Porter said. ”We’ve been in tight coverage. We’ve forced the quarterback to make bad throws and just haven’t capitalized for whatever reason.

“It’s shocking. We’re the tops in sacks, we’re one of the tops in passing yards, but we don’t have an interception. That’s mind-boggling for us.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th meeting, Raiders lead 59-44-2, with Broncos sweeping the series last season by scores of 37-6 and 26-13. Manning completed 30 of 38 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s meeting in Denver, with the Raiders trailing only 10-6 at halftime before the Broncos scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

--Left tackle Menelik Watson said he injured his knee the week of the Seattle game, played on it against the Seahawks in the preseason finale, then had it lock up on him when he returned to practice.

The result was arthroscopic knee surgery, Watson said, a procedure the club will not confirm.

“It’s not that bad. It’s not something detrimental,” Watson said. “It’s not an ACL or anything so I‘m blessed in that sense.”

With Watson out at least a few more weeks, the Raiders will go with Khalif Barnes at left tackle and Tony Pashos at right tackle.

Pashos has been playing well enough that he could keep the job, which could push Barnes inside to guard.

--Left tackle Jared Veldheer, not eligible to return until Nov. 3 from the short-term injured reserve list, is rehabbing nicely from surgery on a torn left triceps, general manager Reggie McKenzie said.

“He’s had no setbacks and he’s itching to start the process now,” McKenzie said. “He’s not able to really do any of the football stuff yet so that will be in the coming weeks.”

--Cornerback D.J. Hayden, the Raiders’ first-round draft pick, played extensively in nickel situations and displayed tight coverage but at the same time gave up some completions.

“I was there, but in the NFL you either make the play or you don’t make the play,” Hayden said. “I’ve got to work on that.”

-- After rushing for 112 yards in Week 1, Pryor could sense a shift in defensive philosophy in Week 2. He rushed for 50 yards on nine carries, but Jacksonville was much more intent on keeping him in the pocket than Indianapolis in the opener.

”They were aware of me breaking out,“ Pryor said. ”They were very aware of me escaping.

At the same time, Pryor thought the numbers in the passing game were down not because the passing game was ineffective, but because of game circumstance.

“There were a lot of holes, I just didn’t have a lot of opportunity (to throw),” Pryor said. “Our defense was playing well and our coaches thought, `Let’s just keep grinding on the run. Darren’s running well. Let’s get this win. Sometimes it has to be like that. I wanted to just keep doing my job.”

--The hope is that Branch’s injury will be mitigated somewhat by the aggressive offseason moves in the secondary made by general manager Reggie McKenzie.

The Raiders brought in safety Usama Young, as well as cornerbacks Mike Jenkins and Tracy Porter in addition to drafting Hayden with their first-round pick.

Then the Raiders made their one big-ticket move, bringing in Woodson.

”They do a good job of getting personnel and racking up DBs,“ Young said. ”A know a lot of people started questioning it in the offseason _ how many guys are we going to bring in?

“From cornerbacks to safeties and even when they signed me, I thought I might be the last one. Next thing you know, we’re bringing in another guy _ Woodson. Everyone’s familiar with him. You can never have too many.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 -- The amount of Raiders defensive starters who started against the Broncos in last season’s two losses. Only defensive end Lamarr Houston remains now that safety Tyvon Branch is out with an ankle injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think guys are just buying in to what we’re doing and flying around to the football. That’s what good defenses do,” Raiders coach Dennis Allen on the team’s improved defense.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

With the Broncos going to a lot of three-wide receiver sets, the Raiders will play plenty of nickel defense, with cornerback D.J. Hayden coming in and playing on the outside with Tracy Porter working the slot receiver _ most often Wes Welker.

That would leave weak side linebacker Kevin Burnett on the sideline for much of the game.

INJURY IMPACT

--TE David Ausberry did not practice with a shoulder injury Saturday and was officially ruled out as he will miss his third straight game, with Jeron Mastrud starting and Mychal Rivera getting considerable snaps in passing situations.

--SS Tyvon Brach did not practice with an ankle injury Saturday and will not face Denver, with Brandian Ross starting and Usama Young getting additional snaps.

--LB Kevin Burnett, who was ill mid-week, is no longer on the injury report.

--G Lucas Nix was limited Saturday with an ankle injury and is expected to give way to Andre Gurode at left guard against Denver. Nix is officially listed as questionable.

--LT Menelik Watson disclosed he had arthroscopic knee surgery and is out indefinitely, with Khalif Barnes starting at left tackle.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Darren McFadden is averaging 4.9 yards per carry after his 129-yard effort against Jacksonville, higher than at any point last season.

--WR Brice Butler, who has three catches for 18 yards, is getting more work than four-year veteran Jacoby Ford.

--DT Christo Bilukidi had his first career sack against Jacksonville.

--FB Marcel Reece has just two carries for 15 yards -- and one of them is an 11-yard touchdown run.

--QB Terrelle Pryor has 162 yards rushing this season in two games, while the man he replaced, Carson Palmer, has 370 yards rushing in 124 games.

GAME PLAN: The Raiders mission, impossible or not, is clear. Control the game with the run and put Pryor in advantageous situations to throw. Holding on to the ball as much as possible is a huge factor to reduce the amount of possessions of Manning. Defensively, the Raiders will come with multiple looks and shouldn’t be nearly as predictable as a year ago. The mission is to get Manning to turn the ball over _ perhaps even score on defense _ to have a chance at an upset.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Raiders DE Lamarr Houston vs. Broncos LT Chris Clark. Houston has been Oakland’s best and most consistent defensive lineman in terms of putting pressure on the quarterback, justifying the decision of Allen to move him from the left side to the right side this season. Clark, who just signed a contract extension, will be protecting Peyton Manning’s blind side for the foreseeable future as Ryan Clady is out indefinitely with a foot sprain.

Broncos WR Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie vs. Raiders WR Rod Streater. With the Broncos likely selling out to force Pryor to pass the ball, the Raiders quarterback will be looking to the closest thing he has to a security blanket. Pryor has a level of comfort with Streater he has yet to enjoy with other receivers. Streater leads the Raiders with eight receptions for 112 yards and Pryor is more likely to force one in his direction, which gives Rodgers-Cromartie a chance to make a play.