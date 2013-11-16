Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

There is a possibility undrafted free agent Matt McGloin could be the third starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders this season.

Terrelle Pryor, who started eight games, watched practice again on Friday while resting his sore knee as McGloin got all the work with the first team.

Raiders coach Dennis Allen said Pryor had a setback and that his knee felt worse on Friday after sharing reps with McGloin in Thursday’s practice.

It appears likely that McGloin will be the starter on Sunday.

McGloin’s only game experience in his career came two weeks ago when he completed 7 of 15 passes for 87 yards in garbage time against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen still hopes Pryor can play.

“You never know,” Allen said of Pryor’s status. “He may feel great tomorrow ... we’re still preparing him.”

Even being a snap away is a remarkable ascent for McGloin, who was undrafted yet beat out fourth-round draft pick Tyler Wilson of Arkansas, who was waived at the final cutdown and is now on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Allen said McGloin has continued to get better, although his only play was an 8-for-15, 84-yard performance in a 49-20 loss to Philadelphia after Pryor twisted his right knee.

“I think he’s got a better grasp of what we’re doing offensively. He’s continued to improve his decision-making,” Allen said midweek. “He’s continued to improve his accuracy and those are things that really, you have to have as a quarterback in being able to throw the football. I think he’s continued to improve as he’s gotten a better feel for what we’re doing offensively.”

At 6-feet-1, 210 pounds, McGloin cuts an entirely different figure than the strapping Pryor (6-4, 233).

If he were to start, the Raiders would operate in a manner more in line with what they were thinking in the offseason. At that time, Matt Flynn was brought in as the presumptive starter, and the thought was the Raiders would utilize a game-manager at quarterback that would avoid turnovers with the team playing to its strength on defense and special teams.

Flynn, however, played progressively worse as preseason went on and Pryor’s playmaking ability was irresistible.

McGloin’s presence would eliminate the read option series that has become part of the Raiders offense, with offensive coordinator Greg Olson putting in short passing plays that McGloin can throw well _ perhaps better than Pryor.

McGloin didn’t want to go into detail about the changes in offense if he were to start.

“I really don’t want to go into specifics,” McGloin said. “We’re obviously two different quarterbacks. Terrelle can do a lot of great things. I obviously don’t have the running ability that he has, but I bring some good things to the table. I was proud of the way our offense handled e being in there for the first time.”

The Raiders gave McGloin a vote of confidence of sorts after Flynn played poorly in a 24-14 loss to Washington, elevating him to backup quarterback behind Pryor. Flynn, although guaranteed $6.5 million, was released.

“I obviously showed them enough to prove that I‘m capable of playing at the level and being ready to play if called upon,” McGloin said. “That right there makes me want to work harder and prepare and be ready when and if called upon. It was great to see how they feel about me and it makes me work harder. ”

Considering a hustling overachiever in high school and college, McGloin said he’s simply competitive by nature more than out to prove people wrong.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything, but it’s just a mindset that quarterbacks need to have,” McGloin said. “You have to believe in yourself and believe that you’re capable of playing at this level. A lot of people consider it a chip, but I don’t think of it that way. It’s something you need. I love playing the game and I love the competition. It’s something I don’t want to lose.”

SERIES HISTORY: 8th regular-season meeting, Texans lead series, 5-2. Raiders won last meeting 25-20 on Oct. 9, 2011. Jason Campbell passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and defensive end Lamarr Houston and safety Michael Huff each had interceptions. Huff’s came at the end of the game to seal the victory with only 10 men on the field. The game was played two days after the death of Raiders owner Al Davis.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

-- Fullback Marcel Reece, signed to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $14.4 million with half of that guaranteed, continues to be a forgotten man in the Raiders offense.

He caught three passes for 45 yards against the Giants, including a screen pass for 16 yards, and had no runs from scrimmage.

According to the game book, Reece played only 17 of 57 snaps on offense.

In 2012, Reece had 111 touches for 767 yards (59 carries for 271 yards and 52 receptions for 496 yards). Through nine games this season, Reece has 28 touches for 195 yards (13 carries for 57 yards, 15 receptions for 138 yards).

Allen said the plan was to give Reece some runs from scrimmage with Darren McFadden injured against New York, but when Rashad Jennings got a hot hand (18 rushes for 88 yards) they kept feeding Jennings.

Reece said he continues to watch film with offensive coordinator Greg Olson, that he trusts the coaching staff. He hasn’t uttered a peep of complaint.

Not that he wouldn’t like to get the ball now and then.

“Do I want the ball? Yes, I want the ball,” Reece said. “Do I want it often? Yes, I want it often. I want the ball every time I step on the field. It’s just reality that the game doesn’t always go that way.”

-- The Raiders could get significantly healthier on the offensive line in the coming weeks with the return of tackles Tony Pashos and Jared Veldheer.

Pashos was grading out as the Raiders top lineman at right tackle despite being signed the week of the season opener, but he has missed the last four games with a hip injury. There’s a chance Pashos could start against Houston.

Pashos became the right side starter when Khalif Barnes was moved to left tackle following injuries to rookie Menelik Watson and Veldheer.

Veldheer practiced for the first time since August following surgery for a torn triceps. There is a 21-day window where he can practice, with the Raiders able to put him on the 53-man roster at any time. At the end of that 21 days, Veldheer must either be on the roster or on injured reserve.

BY THE NUMBERS: 32 -- The number of yards separating running back Darren McFadden (352 yards rushing) from second-string running back Rashad Jennings (330).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to continue to fight to get ourselves out of this hole. I know we’ve got a lot of character. Those guys in that locker room are going to keep fighting, keep working. They’re the type of guys you want in the locker room,” _ Raiders coach Dennis Allen

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Terrelle Pryor missed practice on Friday because of a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Raiders coach Dennis Allen said Pryor had a setback and that his knee felt worse on Friday after sharing reps with rookie Matt McGloin in Thursday’s practice.

“You never know,” Allen said of Pryor’s status. “He may feel great tomorrow ... we’re still preparing him.”

--T Tony Pashos, who has missed the last four games, did not practice Friday due to his hip injury and an illness but will start at right tackle in place of Menelik Watson barring any setbacks.

--T Jared Veldheer, on injured reserve/designated for return after triceps surgery, practiced for the third straight day and looks at least a week away from coming back to the 53-man roster.

--CB DJ Hayden did not practice with a groin injury and could miss significant time in the rehab process.

--RB Darren McFadden did not practice with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the Houston game.

--SS Tyvon Branch missed practice with an ankle injury, hasn’t played since Week 2, and will not face Houston.

--PK Sebastian Janikowski is nursing a rib injury, but practice Friday and will play against Houston.

PLAYER NOTES

-- DL Brian Sanford, waived before the Giants game to bring aboard offensive line depth, was re-signed to the 53-man roster.

-- OL James Cornell promoted to the practice squad for the Giants game, was waived and is back on the practice squad.

-- TE Mychal Rivera had two receptions against the Giants and has two or fewer catches in six of the Raiders’ nine games.

-- FS Usama Young played 37 snaps with a sack against the Giants and a pass defensed after getting just two snaps against Philadelphia.

-- G Lamarr Mady played eight snaps while subbing for struggling starter Lucas Nix against New York.

GAME PLAN: The Raiders’ plan of attack on offense depends on the quarterback. If Pryor is deemed mobile enough to play (unlikely), the Raiders will run the read option, roll Pryor out and do less in the pocket. If it’s McGloin, expect lots of short passes and an offense with strict adherence to the game plan rather than letting an athlete make plays on the fly. In either case, Jennings will get most of the carries as the Raiders attempt to run the ball as they have the last two weeks. The Raiders could go to a heavy package with extra linemen, using either Tony Pashos or Menelik Watson (depending on which one starts) for an extra outside blocker to help deal with J.J. Watt. Defensively, the Raiders haven’t strayed from their blueprint. Do their best to make sure the Texans don’t get going on the run, then give an inexperienced quarterback (Case Keenum) myriad looks and blitzes in hopes of forcing a mistake.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Raiders RT Menelik Watson or Tony Pashos vs. Texans LDE J.J. Watt -- Watson had his first NFL start against the Giants and other than a first-quarter false start, was penalty free. His effort was even in the estimation of the coaching staff, but considering his lack of experience -- Watson has had probably less than a dozen practices as an active player -- his upside is huge. Pashos was grading out as the Raiders’ top lineman but is just getting back to practice. Watt, one of the NFL’s dominant defensive linemen, had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries against Arizona and has a sack in each of his last four games.

--Texans P Shane Lechler vs. Raiders P Marquette King -- Field position is huge to a Raiders team that is struggling to score, and few people are better at swinging it in the direction of his team than Lechler, who had a 58.7 average in his last game and is among the NFL leaders in punting. He’ll be looking to perform well against the team that drafted him but made no effort in free agency to bring him back. King showed some mettle last week after getting his first punt blocked and returned for a touchdown. He ended up averaging 50.7 yards per punt and placed three balls inside the 20-yard line.