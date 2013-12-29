Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

The switch back to Terrelle Pryor to be the starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders’ regular-season finale brought with it a charge by Pryor’s agent that his client was being “set up to fail.”

It made for a strange press conference Tuesday, with coach Dennis Allen defending himself against charges of essentially trying to defend his own decision to play Matt McGloin for six games by having Pryor play poorly.

“That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever fricking heard,” Allen said. “This isn’t the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, this isn’t made-for-TV drama. This is football, and we make our decisions based on that. I can’t control the ignorance that might come out of someone else’s mouth.”

In interview with CSN-Bay Area Monday night, Stanley said, “You have to understand, the coach putting him in, he doesn’t want him to look good. And you can write that. If he looks good this week, it makes the past five weeks look like a bad decision. (Allen) doesn’t want him to look good. He wants him to look bad. That’s what’s going on.”

It put Pryor in an awkward position, given the man he pays to represent him had come after his head coach after Pryor got what he wanted -- an opportunity to start again after going 3-5 in eight starts.

Allen called Pryor when the report went on the Internet to smooth over any problems.

“At first it was awkward, because that’s my head coach,” Pryor said. “It sounds like it’s coming from a person you deal with. But we talked, and he understands what went on. We’re on the same page.”

As for whether he believed Allen could do what Stanley alleged, Pryor said, “I‘m happy that coach Allen gave me this opportunity. I know for a fact the man coach Allen is, and that doesn’t even cross my mind as a possibility. I know he wants to win. All he talks about is winning.”

Safety Charles Woodson told the NFL Network, “I agree with coach Allen on that one. Any opportunity that you can get in this league to go out there and play this game and to showcase what you can do is a plus. I don’t see the logic in what he’s talking about as far as sending him out there to fail. We expect him to go out there and play well.”

There was speculation the decision to start Pryor came not from Allen, but owner Mark Davis, with general manager Reggie McKenzie delivering the news.

“Coach’s decision all the way,” Allen said. “Obviously, Reggie and I communicate, and that was the decision I made.”

While going back to Pryor gives the Raiders another chance to see him going into the offseason, Allen said the decision was in line with doing what he thought gave the Raiders the best chance to win.

The Raiders have lost five straight games, and Allen has maintained he would do what it took to win games and not put players in merely for purposes of evaluation.

“I want another opportunity to watch Terrelle go out there and play,” Allen said. “Three of our games have been won with Terrelle at quarterback. I think we need something that’s going to spark this football team.”

Pryor said he wasn’t focusing too heavily on whether he’d get another chance and instead working each day to get better at whatever role the coaching staff deemed appropriate.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Pryor said. “You can’t focus too much on it. It can mess with your head if you keep thinking about it. You just have to keep working on your craft.”

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting, Raiders lead series, 59-45-2, but Broncos have won the last four, including a 37-21 victory at Sports Authority Field on Sept. 23. Peyton Manning passed for 374 yards and two touchdowns with the Broncos taking charge early but Terrelle Pryor had a solid game for the Raiders, completing 19 of 28 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. In the last game at O.co Coliseum, the Broncos won 26-13 on Dec. 6, 2012, with Knowshon Moreno rushing for 119 yards and Manning throwing for 310 yards and a touchdown.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (1)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Marcel Reece, Fullback, 2

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

--The reeling Raiders pass defense faces the ultimate test in going up against Peyton Manning, who already has the NFL record of 51 touchdown passes and is 266 yards shy of the all-time single-season passing yardage record of 5,476 yards.

During their five straight losses, opposing quarterbacks have completed 70.5 percent of their passes for 1,275 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 112.0 Manning’s passer rating is 113.0.

Broncos wide receivers Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker and Wes Welker each have 10 touchdowns or more as does tight end Julius Thomas.

“They’re exceptional at how well they work together and how well he can take them to the next play,” defensive coordinator Jason Tarver said. “One play comes out, they throw it and complete it, and the next play is someone running a double move and he’s gone. (Manning) has been the best at that for a long time.”

Middle linebacker Nick Roach wasn’t buying the idea that all the Raiders’ struggles against the pass and the Broncos success made Sunday’s result a foregone conclusion.

“Every game is different,” Roach said. “You’re the best until you’re not. You’re bad until you’re not anymore. You’ve still got to play the game. There’s no, ‘In the last game they did this, so they’re going to do this.’ They know that too. It’s in the past.”

--One of a handful of defensive players on a one-year contract, tackle Pat Sims is coming on.

In a 26-13 loss to San Diego, Sims had 15 tackles -- 10 more than he had at any point in his six-year NFL career, the first five with the Cincinnati Bengals. A spot player in Cincinnati, Sims has been a regular starter and played more snaps than at any time in his NFL career -- and seems to be getting stronger.

“I was feeling it,” Sims said. “It was a ton of tackles but I was just grateful to be in position to make those plays.”

Allen said Sims has been solid over the past three games, ever since a 31-24 Thanksgiving Day loss in Dallas where the Cowboys ran for big yardage in the second half.

“He’s becoming a little bit more of the wrecking ball that we thought he could be and really rolling off, using his hands and knocking people back,” Tarver said. “He’s so big and strong that when he sets his mind right he can be really good.”

--The Raiders announced the regular-season finale against Denver was a sellout and would be on local television. The Raiders had all eight games televised locally after closing the East Side structure as well as two bordering third-deck sections to reduce stadium capacity from 63,200 to 53,200.

--Considering the Raiders have a number of players on one-year contracts, plus expiring deals for players such as tackle Jared Veldheer and defensive end Lamarr Houston, it isn’t just the coaching staff that will be playing for their jobs in the finale.

A dozen of 22 starters are unrestricted free agents.

There has been speculation that coach Dennis Allen could be gone two years into a four-year deal. So there is plenty of uncertainty.

”It’s not just the coaches but the players as well,“ Woodson told the NFL Network. ”It’s been well-noted there are a lot of players on this team on one-year deals. I was just reading there is an understanding that the assistant coaches’ contracts aren’t rolling over.

“I think everybody is playing for their jobs and the coaches are coaching for their jobs. Everybody is in the same boat at this point.”

--The Raiders are signing cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, who played with the team from 2003 through 2009, but have no intention of playing him. Asomugha, 32, will sign a ceremonial contract and retire with the Raiders.

Raiders greats Willie Brown and Lester Hayes as well as Woodson were scheduled to attend a press conference in his honor.

Asomugha was a two-time Pro Bowl player with the Raiders but played poorly in Philadelphia, which called for more zone play as opposed to man-to-man. Asomugha did his best work in the Raiders’ man-to-man scheme, often taking the opposition’s best wide receiver out of the game.

Released two years into an unrestricted free agent contract with Philadelphia that paid him $25 million guaranteed, Asomugha then played in just three games for the San Francisco 49ers this season before being released, with the Raiders making no move to sign him.

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 -- The number of Raiders players who have 10 or more touchdowns in the past 11 seasons: Lamont Jordan in 2005 and Darren McFadden in 2010. The Broncos, by contrast, have five players this season with 10 or more touchdowns.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The quarterback may be one of the best players to ever play the game ... We’re going to have to do a great job defensively of keeping the ball in front of us and do a great job of tackling when they throw it underneath.” -- Raiders coach Dennis Allen on defending Peyton Manning.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DENVER BRONCOS at OAKLAND RAIDERS

DENVER BRONCOS

--OUT: C Steve Vallos (concussion), WR Wes Welker (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (illness, flu).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (thumb).

--PROBABLE: WR Eric Decker (thigh), TE Joel Dreessen (knee), TE Virgil Green (knee), WR Trindon Holliday (shoulder), T Winston Justice (finger), G Chris Kuper (ankle), QB Peyton Manning (ankle), TE Jacob Tamme (knee), WR Demaryius Thomas (neck).

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Jenkins (hamstring), CB Tracy Porter (hip).

--PROBABLE: G Mike Brisiel (knee), WR Denarius Moore (shoulder), RB Jeremy Stewart (ankle, knee), T Menelik Watson (calf).

--The Raiders will have to recalibrate their offense again in going back to Terrelle Pryor after six games with Matt McGloin.

Pryor has played twice as a role player, but his return means a return to the read option and potentially less involvement from wide receivers such as Rod Streater and Andre Holmes whose numbers have gone up with McGloin as quarterback.

However, the Raiders running game, which struggled last week without any Pryor involvement, could be enhanced with the additional threat in the backfield and utilized as a way to keep Peyton Manning off the field.

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Terrelle Pryor has 527 yards rushing, only two yards shy of Rick Gannon’s franchise record of 529 yards for a quarterback set in 2000.

--RB Darren McFadden, who had his fifth rushing touchdown of the season for the Raiders last week, has three 100-plus yard rushing games against Denver.

--TE Mychael Rivera, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Tennessee, has two touchdown receptions in two of his last three games.

--LB Nick Roach, who has played every snap of the season on defense, leads the Raiders with 140 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

--CB Taiwan Jones, who leads the Raiders with 13 special teams tackles, was moved back to defensive back after playing three weeks at running back to provide depth.

INJURY IMPACT

--T Menelik Watson missed practice with a calf injury that started before training camp began and was the only player to miss practice due to injury.

GAME PLAN:

There are no surprises at this point for the Raiders. They will play an ever-changing defensive scheme with both zone and man-to-man, giving different looks and disguising coverages. Blitzes will come from everywhere, although they could be more conservative given Peyton Manning’s 32-for-37, 374-yard performance in the first meeting between the two teams. On offense, the Raiders, with Pryor back at quarterback, will look to run and get him out on the perimeter after six weeks of having McGloin mostly operate out of the pocket.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Raiders LT Jared Veldheer vs. Broncos RDE Shaun Phillips -- Veldheer is hopeful of re-signing with the Raiders in free agency, but if not could find himself to be a much sought-after player at one of the most lucrative positions on the market. Veldheer has played well since returning on Thanksgiving and has been the Raiders’ best lineman. He’ll go against a familiar face in former San Diego Charger Shaun Phillips, who is mostly a speed rusher and will look to get around the bigger Veldheer with burst and agility.

--Broncos TEs Julius Thomas, Joel Dreesen and Jacob Tamme vs. Raiders SS Brandian Ross -- Nobody capitalizes on a weak link like Manning, and teams have been going at Ross with success all season. Ross replaced Tyvon Branch in Week 2 and has started ever since. Although his effort is not in question, Ross sometimes takes bad angles and gets lost in coverage. Thomas has 12 touchdown receptions and getting him alone with Ross would be ideal, but Manning won’t hesitate to go to any player in his group of tight ends if he gets the right matchup.