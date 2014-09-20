Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

Raiders calendar: New England, old England, Sparano?

Speculation increased about the job security of coach Dennis Allen as the Raiders prepared for the daunting task of a road assignment against the New England Patriots.

The game comes on the heels of a 30-14 home loss to the Houston Texans and precedes a trip from Boston to London, where the Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium the following week.

There’s every chance the Raiders could hit the bye week 0-4, at which time it would surprise no one if owner Mark Davis pulled the plug on Allen, at which time his record would be 8-28 in two-plus seasons.

At his post-practice briefing with a larger-than-usual contingent, Allen cut off the first query about his job security quickly.

“What matters is getting ready for the New England Patriots, and that’s all I‘m going to focus on,” Allen said.

Asked if he’d talked with Davis, Allen invoked the chain of command that has been consistent since he arrived -- Allen reports to general manager Reggie McKenzie, who reports to Davis.

When dealing with media, Davis has consistently let McKenzie answer all questions about Allen and the job he is doing. McKenzie, unavailable for comment, has long support Allen.

“I’ll let Reggie answer that,” Davis said in August. “I hired Reggie, gave him the authority to run the football side of the organization, and results speak. That’s where it’s at.”

The question is whether Allen will force McKenzie’s hand. Former Miami coach Tony Sparano is the Raiders assistant head coach, has experience being in charge and is the likely on-staff choice to be an interim coach in the event of Allen’s dismissal.

Davis has not talked publicly about the Raiders performance through the first two games of the season, but the 0-2 start -- and particularly the home field face plant against the Texans -- were no doubt disturbing.

He said he wanted to see progress, and cited 2013 home losses to Philadelphia and Kansas City as unacceptable.

“There were games last year where we didn’t show up,” Davis said. “That can’t happen anymore.”

Allen maintains practices have been very good, but to no avail.

“My hope is that we’re going to go out there and play well,” Allen said. “I firmly believed we would go out there and play well the first two weeks. Unfortunately we haven’t got it done. We’ve practiced good during the week, but we’ve got to go out there and play on Sundays.”

Quarterback Derek Carr sensed an enthusiasm in practice on the first day getting ready for the Patriots and attributed it to Allen.

“I think everything comes from the top down,” Carr said. “Coach Allen was energized. That’s how it has to be because we’re in this thing together.”

Wide receiver Rod Streater has a sure-fire way to end the speculation on Allen.

“If we win, there are no other issues,” Streater said. “We feel like we’ve got the right coach, the right staff. Our focus is to stop killing ourselves with little mistakes. Once we do that I feel we can be a really good team.”

SERIES HISTORY: 31st regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 15-14-1. Patriots have won the last three games and averaged 37 points per game in those wins. New England beat Oakland 31-19 on Oct. 2, 2011 as Wes Welker had nine receptions for 158 yards. Last Raiders win was 27-20 in 2002 in Oakland. In last game at New England, Tom Brady passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the 2005 regular-season opener as the Patriots won 30-20. Last Raiders win in New England was as the Los Angeles Raiders in 1994.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

--Fullback Marcel Reece has been a non-factor through two games, with one rush for no yards and three catches for 12 yards. Although the Raiders signed him to a four-year contract extension with $7.2 million guaranteed, Reece played just 20 snaps in Week 2 and 23 in Week 1.

Might the Raiders try to get him more involved against New England?

“That’s something you always look at,” Allen said. “You can’t always dictate, especially in the passing game. There were a couple of plays that dialed up for him to hopefully get the football. It didn’t work out that way. We’ll go back and look at it. Marcel’s a player that we think can help us.”

--Rookie quarterback Derek Carr had no issue with Charles Woodson telling reporters “We suck” after the Houston loss.

“I probably wouldn’t word it that way, but he’s allowed to say things like that because he’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he can say whatever he wants,” Carr said. “We do need to get better, obviously. I‘m with him. We needed to play better, and we can play better.”

--Wide receiver Vincent Brown, signed to the Raiders roster Tuesday, was in the beginning stages of learning a new offense.

“It’s a good fit, a good situation,” Brown said. “They have a lot of good talent on this team. I‘m just trying to come out and mix in with these guys and do what I can to help this team win.”

Brown caught 41 passes for 472 yards for the San Diego Chargers last season after missing most of the 2012 season with a broken ankle.

“It’s a new system, a new terminology,” Brown said. “That’s probably the hardest part right now. My head’s swimming. Just trying to slow everything down at the moment. Similar plays, but just a different terminology.”

Allen said he was impressed by Brown as a division rival.

“We’re going to work him out and see where he’s at, how fast he can pick up what we’re doing,” Allen said. “After having an opportunity to compete against him for a couple of years when he was in San Diego, he’s got some explosiveness. He catches the ball really well and he’s got some vertical (speed). I think probably the biggest thing when you watch the guy is when the ball goes in his direction, he generally makes the catch.”

--Carr is looking forward to facing the Patriots and Brady, but concedes it will probably be something he remembers fondly down the road more than something he’s worrying about now.

“Maybe when I look back on it, but right now I‘m all focused on winning,” Carr said. “It’s cool, obviously. I think playing against him is going to be a great opportunity, but I don’t have to play safety or try and over anybody -- and that’s a good thing for us. I’ll leave that to Charles (Woodson) and Tyvon (Branch).”

Brady conceded he has yet see Carr play but has heard good things.

“Our team is preparing for a young quarterback that everyone seems to rave about,” Brady said. “That’s the only thing I’ve heard about him is all the things he does well and I know they’re preparing really hard for him.”

--While coach Dennis Allen indicated after Week 1 the Raiders would look to get 2013 second-round draft pick Menelik Watson more time -- and presumably phase him in as the starting right tackle -- Khalif Barnes instead played every snap against Houston.

Watson played seven snaps, but all were on power formations with Barnes still on the field. Against the opener, Watson had subbed for Barnes for five plays.

Watson will probably head back to his native England for a Week 4 game against the Dolphins as a reserve.

BY THE NUMBERS: 14 -- The number of consecutive losses for the Raiders in games played in the early slot in the Eastern time zone.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I continue to see a lot of growth out of Derek Carr. I think he’s going to be something special.” -- Coach Dennis Allen on his rookie starting quarterback.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: LB Sio Moore (ankle)

--Questionable: CB Chimdi Chekwa (knee), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand), T Matt McCants (knee), LB Nick Roach (concussion), CB Carlos Rogers (knee), DT Antonio Smith (back), WR Rod Streater (hip)

--Probable: DE Justin Tuck (illness)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Questionable: DE Michael Buchanan (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (thigh), CB Alfonzo Dennard (shoulder), S Don Jones (hamstring), RB Shane Vereen (shoulder), C Ryan Wendell (knee)

--Probable: G Dan Connolly (knee), WR Julian Edelman (back), TE Rob Gronkowski (knee), DT Sealver Siliga (hand)

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Chimdi Chekwa was limited in practice with a knee injury but is expected to face New England.

--RB Maurice Jones-Drew practiced for the first time since minor hand surgery but was limited and may not face New England.

--T Matt McCants was limited in practice with a knee injury.

--LB Sio Moore did not participate in practice with an ankle injury and may not face New England, with Miles Burris likely playing the weak side and Kaluka Maiava in the middle.

--LB Nick Roach remains unable to play since a concussion in Week 3 of the preseason and will be re-evaluated because he has been slow to recover.

--CB Carlos Rogers was limited in practice with a knee injury but is expected to face New England.

--WR Rod Streater did not practice with a hip flexor and may not face New England.

--DE Justin Tuck was limited in practice with an illness but is expected to face New England.

--LB Bojay Filimoeatu was signed to the practice squad a day after being waived.

GAME PLAN: The Raiders will look hard at the Patriots Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, when Knowshon Moreno and Lamar Miller led a 191-yard rushing attack on 38 carries and pounded the Patriots into submission in the second half of a 33-20 win. It’s the identity the Raiders were seeking but have been unable to foster in large part because they’re giving up so much defensively. The Raiders have played it relatively safe defensively, blitzing about half as much as last season. Look for them to mix in more zone against Tom Brady and turn up the pressure just a bit in hopes of slowing him down.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Raiders C Stefen Wisniewski and RT Austin Howard vs. Patriots DT Vince Wilfork.

Any chance the Raiders have of doing anything on the ground against the Patriots will come from Wisniewski and Howard moving Wilfork just enough to create running lanes for their running backs. Wilfork’s presence. Part of the reason the Raiders got bigger on the offensive line was to better deal with players like Wilfork, who at 6-foot-2, 325 pounds, is difficult to move.

--Patriots QB Tom Brady vs. Raiders FS Charles Woodson.

Woodson has played to a high standard the first two weeks despite the struggles of a unit as a whole. He and Brady were involved in famous bit of NFL history on a Woodson blitz in the Tuck Rule game following the 2001 season. In this game, Woodson must read Brady correctly, as well as set up his teammates, and a correct read with an interception or two could provide the spark the Raiders need.