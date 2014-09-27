Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

It’s bad enough that the Oakland Raiders lost 15 straight games in an Eastern time zone. Now they crossed the Atlantic Ocean and their body clocks are out of whack by a full eight hours as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport at 8 a.m. Tuesday, departing Providence, R.I. following a 16-9 loss to the New England Patriots. Most players followed the advice of the training and medical staff -- don’t sleep on the charter, get through the first day with minimal napping and try and get a full night’s sleep before waking up Tuesday.

In theory, that would make Wednesday’s first day of practice less of a shock to the system.

“I felt the monkey on my back a little bit later in the practice,” free safety Charles Woodson said. “But it’s getting better and I think we’ll be fine by Sunday.”

After practicing on a rugby pitch at the Pennyhill Park Luxury Hotel and Spa, coach Dennis Allen said he liked what he saw.

“Obviously we got here Monday morning and the guys had a little bit of time on Monday and Tuesday to catch up on their rest,” Allen said. “I think the further we go into the week, the more acclimated the guys will get to the time change and hopefully that won’t be any sort of factor come Sunday.”

Rookie quarterback Derek Carr was doing his best to adjust.

”It’s crazy,“ he said. ”I texted my wife this morning and she was still on Tuesday. I was texting her good night and she said good morning. I tried to fight sleep as long as I could before I slept for like 11 hours because I was trying to get caught up to this time zone.

”As the days have gone, it’s gotten progressively better. The faster I can get into the right time zone, the better it will feel. I‘m glad we came out as early as we did because it definitely makes a difference.

Miami will travel on Friday, with a three-hour time difference that is the same as the Raiders face when they travel from the West Coast to the East Coast.

“I just worry about us,” Allen said. “I like the plan. I like the schedule. We’ll worry about us and try and get ready for the game.”

Wide receiver Andre Holmes said Tuesday he was already feeling better at a community NFL Play 60 function with school children.

“I feel like I‘m pretty adjusted now,” Holmes said. “Yesterday was really rough. At 6 o’clock (p.m.) I felt like it was noon. I tried hard not to fall asleep, then when I did, I barely heard my alarm to go lift. I think if I get to bed at decent hour, I’ll wake up and it will feel like a regular day.”

Since the Raiders normally work in the community on Tuesday, safety Usama Young felt it was an important part of the process of feeling like it was a regular week of work even of it was five time zones away.

“Adapting to the (time) change is a little different, but doing this like this that we always do helps,” Young said. “Get out, do some work in the community, do some things that help out. You get your legs underneath you and get ready for practice.”

SERIES HISTORY: 33rd regular-season meeting. Raiders lead series, 16-15-1 and are 3-1 in the postseason against Miami. In last meeting on Sept. 16, 2012, the Dolphins won 35-13 as Reggie Bush rushed for 172 yards and Lamar Miller added 65 to help give rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill his first NFL victory. Raiders running back Darren McFadden gained just 22 yards on 11 carries.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

--Reserve tackles usually don’t merit a podium during a regular-season game week, but Manchester native Menelik Watson was a feature attraction for the British press.

“As a kid, we all had dreams to play in the Premier League and stuff,” Watson said. “Playing in the FA Cup in Wembley was something you dreamed of. But not American football.”

Watson went through the offseason and most of training camp as the starting right tackle, but he had a hip flexor and groin injury which caused him to miss a few practices and Khalif Barnes re-assumed his role as the starter.

In power formations, Watson plays as an extra tight end.

“At the end of the day, the situation is what it is,” Watson said. “My job right now is to help us win football games. I got hurt and that’s how this league works _ next man up. The only thing I can control is continuing to work on my techniques like I was before and wait for my opportunity to get back on the field.”

Allen said Watson is still learning the sport, which he didn’t begin playing until 2011 at Saddleback Community College.

“I‘m not in any way disappointed as far as where he’s at,” Allen said. “He’s still relatively young to this game. He’s just got some development to do, some growing up to do.”

--Carr, a second-round draft pick out of Fresno State, must deftly straddle the line between being a rookie and being a leader, given his position as the starting quarterback.

”How have they taken to me? Hopefully good,“ Carr said. ”I like having fun with the guys, making jokes with them, being a leader when I need to be. I‘m just trying to be myself. I‘m on trying to be anybody else or anybody different.

“I‘m the same person talking to you right now than I am at home on the football field. Hopefully in their eyes, it’s going good. I will never talk for them.”

--The Raiders got a heavy dose of British press during a community event Tuesday, and much of the questioning had to do with commissioner Roger Goodell and and the domestic violence issue with queries about Ray Rice, Ray McDonald and Greg Hardy.

“I don’t watch the news,” running back Darren McFadden said.

“I don’t have a dog in that fight,” defensive end Justin Tuck said.

Safety Usama Young, a regular volunteer at weekly community events in the Bay Area for the Raiders, understands how the news business works but thinks the NFL and it players are being painted with a broad brush.

“It’s something that’s always frustrated me because the emphasis is always on the negative,” Young said. “We’ve got some guys that mess up, make mistakes, but this isn’t a league full of guys that do bad things. This is a league full of guys that want to do good, have done good and want to continue to do good.”

--Shorn of two starters in the Week 3 loss to the Patriots, the Raiders were reluctantly getting used to the idea of doing without wide receiver Rod Streater and free safety Tyvon Branch, both of whom had foot fractures in the game.

Streater made the trip to London with the team, Branch was sent home. Young will step in for Branch, while Streater’s absence means more rotational work for Andre Holmes and perhaps Brice Butler and newly-signed Vincent Brown.

“It’s always tough to lose guys, but the mentality in this business and this game has always got to be next guy up,” fullback Marcel Reece said. “Usama’s going to do a great job for us, and and Brice Butler and Vincent Brown are going to do a great job on the edges. We’ve just got to get people ready to step up.”

Holmes said Streater “is a tough loss for us. He’s one of the leaders on this team and especially in the receivers room.”

--Not all the Raiders’ luck is bad. During an NFL Play 60 event at the Surrey Sports complex, fullback Marcel Reece was backpedaling while playing football with some school children when he ran into a tote bag and purse placed near his station by a media member.

Reece did a backwards Somersault, but popped up immediately, unhurt, with a smile on his face, as the children laughed.

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 -- The number of passes rookie quarterback Derek Carr directed at Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis, completing five for 63 yards.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t realize this was a home game for us. Really.” -- Raiders safety Usama Young, surprised to learn the Week 4 game against the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium was designated as one of eight “home” games.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: LB Chris McCain (not injury related), RB Knowshon Moreno (elbow), DT Randy Starks (back)

--Doubtful: LB Koa Misi (ankle), C Mike Pouncey (hip), G Shelley Smith (knee)

--Questionable: LB Jelani Jenkins (abdomen), RB Damien Williams (ankle)

--Probable: S Walt Aikens (hand), T Branden Albert (shoulder), TE Charles Clay (knee), DE Terrence Fede (knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (neck), LB Jonathan Freeny (ankle), WR Brandon Gibson (groin), DT Anthony Johnson (shoulder), G Dallas Thomas (shoulder), LB Jordan Tripp (chest), G Billy Turner (foot), WR Mike Wallace (hamstring), LB Philip Wheeler (thumb), S Jimmy Wilson (tooth)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: LB Sio Moore (ankle), QB Matt Schaub (not injury related), WR Rod Streater (foot)

--Questionable: LB Miles Burris (foot), CB Chimdi Chekwa (knee), LB Nick Roach (concussion)

--Probable: RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand), T Matt McCants (knee)

With three linebackers with considerable playing time all potentially inactive due to injuries, the Raiders starters alongside rookie strong side linebacker Khalil Mack could be Kaluka Maiava and Bojay Filimoeatu.

Maiava has been on and off the field as a Raider with injury issues of his own and Filimoeatu has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the 53-man roster.

Neither Miles Burris (foot) nor Sio Moore (ankle) appeared as if they would be ready to play Wednesday, but coach Dennis Allen was holding out hope one or both could recover.

Linebacker Nick Roach is also out with concussion symptoms which have lasted more than a month.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Maurice Jones-Drew, who missed the last two games following minor surgery on his right hand, had full participation in practice and is expected to spell Darren McFadden against Miami.

--LB Miles Burris, out the last two days and in a protective boot, was limited in practice but is expected to start at middle linebacker against Miami.

--LB Sio Moore, who missed the New England game is out this week, too.

--CB Chimdi Chekwa was limited with a knee injury and is questionable to face Miami.

--S Brandian Ross, a 14-game starter for the Raiders, was claimed off waivers from Miami and could see action against the Dolphins in London.

--LB Nick Roach, out since the third preseason game with a concussion, has not been cleared to play and isn’t expected to face Miami.

--QB Matt Schaub will not join the team in London and will be inactive against Miami because of a personal issue.

--T Matt McCants participated fully in practice and is expected to be available in a backup role against Miami.

--WR Rod Streater, who made the trip but has an ankle fracture, will be assessed upon return to the states to see if surgery will end his season.

--S Tyvon Branch will need surgery on his foot fracture and was placed on reserve/injured Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Raiders fancy themselves as a power running team, but game circumstances as well as minor blocking breakdowns see them with the No. 31 ranked rushing game in the NFL at 65 yards per game. Expect them to continue to hammer away at it against Miami, the better to keep edge rushers such as Cameron Wake under control.

Quarterback Derek Carr has also looked to check down often and that will continue as well.

Defensively, the Raiders are blitzing less this season, but they did a hit Tom Brady several times and sacked him twice mostly because they were able to bottle up the run _ something they’ll look to do against Ryan Tannehill as well. Their success will hinge on the running game on both sides of the ball.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Raiders RT Khalif Barnes vs. Dolphins LE Cameron Wake.

Wake can line up on either side _ he had big games in the past against former Raiders left tackle Jared Veldheer. But he’s listed primarily as a left end, meaning Barnes, the veteran who held off second-year tackle Menelik Watson, will have the task of lining up against one of the NFL’s most destructive pass rushers. Barnes figures to get help much in the way the Raiders contstructed their offense in Week 2 to deal with Houston defensive end J.J. Watt. The Raiders lost big, but keeping Watt under control (he didn’t have a tackle) was one of the few good things they did all day.

--Dolphins WR Brian Hartline vs. Raiders CB Carlos Rogers.

Hartline is one of the more underrated targets in the NFL, with consecutive seasons of 70-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards. With another big season, Hartline could surpass O.J. McDuffie and Mark Clayton for the best three-year span in franchise history. He’s an excellent possession receiver and a challenge for Rogers, who was victimized repeatedly for short but steady gains against New England by Julian Edelman.