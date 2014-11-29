Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

Better than ever?

Well maybe not better than ever, but safety Charles Woodson at age 38 is probably as good as he has been since winning the NFL defensive player of the year award in 2009.

For his performance in a 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, Woodson was named the AFC defensive player of the week for a game that included nine tackles (six solo) and three for losses - including his 20th career sack.

Woodson is the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have 20 sacks and 50 career interceptions.

When Raiders coach Tony Sparano was asked if he thought Woodson could play into his 40s, he thought about it for a moment then said no, he wouldn’t be surprised.

The notion brought a chuckle out of Woodson.

“The funny thing is I never thought about getting to 17 (years), so I‘m not thinking about going into the 40s,” Woodson said. “I feel great, and why it is I have no clue. But I do. So I’ll play out this season and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Woodson has two interceptions and leads the Raiders with 116 tackles. Signed to a one-year contract for $4.3 million in salary and bonus money, Woodson will be a free agent again.

Asked if he planned on playing in 2015 if he felt as good as he does now, Woodson said, “No question.”

And perhaps surprisingly, given the team’s 1-10 record, Woodson would like it to be with the Raiders. Before signing with Oakland for the 2013 season, Woodson visited Denver and also received a contract offer.

”Coming into this season I had all the confidence in the world we would be a much better team than we are,“ Woodson said. ”If I do decide to play again, and it’s here, I‘m going to have that same confidence ... I think the draft class they had this year was a great draft class.

“You add to that, bring in a few more people via free agency and who knows what can happen? The team we played Thursday night, they were looking at 0-16 a couple of years ago and the last couple of years they’ve been in the playoff hunt.”

Rookie quarterback Derek Carr has leaned heavily on Woodson’s counsel.

“He gives me advice every time I ask,” Carr said. “Sometimes he’ll come up randomly and talk to me for a second, telling me what I need to do and I think, OK, it’s Charles Woodson. Sometimes it hurts. But I’ll do whatever is going to help me get better and be great.”

Rams second-year safety T.J. McDonald is the son of Tim McDonald, the former 49ers star who retired in 1999 - which was Woodson’s second season with the Raiders.

“It’s incredible. He was one of my favorite defensive backs growing up,” McDonald said. “To see him playing at the level he is playing is great. To be able to change teams after being in one defense so long, is amazing. It speaks a lot to his work ethic and the things he does to keep playing for so long.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Raiders lead series, 8-4 and have won four of the past six. In the last meeting, Darren McFadden rushed for 145 yards on 30 carries as the Raiders won 16-14 on Sept. 19, 2010. In the last game in St. Louis, Marshall Faulk rushed 26 times for 158 yards and Marc Bulger won his Rams’ debut in a 28-13 win on Oct. 13, 2010. The Raiders came in to that game 4-0.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Latavius Murray, who is going through the NFL concussion protocol, is heartened by the outpouring of fan support in the wake of his 112-yard effort on four carries against the Chiefs.

Murray left the game after a head-on collision with Kurt Coleman, with Stefen Wisniewski jumping on the fumble that resulted.

“It’s a great feeling for people to want to see you out there and obviously I’ve always wanted to be out there and play and get the ball in my hands,” Murray said. “I’ve always said I’d be ready to go when my number is called. I still have room for improvement - the ball was on the ground out there, and I’ve got to clean that up.”

Murray, who scored on runs of 11 and 90 yards, said teammates seemed surprised that he had that type of speed at 6-feet-3, 225 pounds.

“I know the speed I have. I think I might confuse a lot of people, me being so tall, they may not know I have that kind of speed,” Murray said. “I think Charles (Woodson) said the same thing. But I know what I‘m capable of and it was nice to pull off a big one like that.”

Having his first big success end after four carries was not easy.

“It definitely killed me,” Murray said. “I wanted to be back out there ... when they want me back out there, I will be.”

--The Raiders welcomed the return of Rod Streater, who has been out since fracturing a foot in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve/designated for return.”

Streater, who caught 60 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns last season, must be either placed on the active roster or put on injured reserve within 21 days of his first practice.

“I think I‘m close,” Streater said. “I went through pretty much the whole practice without any pain. Cutting, running full speed, catching it.”

Coach Tony Sparano wants to see more before he puts Streater on the roster, but likes what he sees.

“It looked like he ran around pretty good,” Sparano said. “I know he was pretty excited to get back out there, so we’ll see. We’ve got to be patient, but he looked good doing what he was doing.”

Streater said he initially thought his season was over after the injury.

”I didn’t think I was going to come back,“ Streater said. ”I’d never broken anything, so I thought the worst when I heard it. When they told me (I could come back), I said, all right, we’ll see. As the weeks went on I felt better and better.

“When I was able to go out and run routes it hit me - I might be able to come back.”

--The Raiders are coming off their best back-to-back games defensively with Brandian Ross and Larry Asante playing key roles, which is remarkable considering neither man was considered good enough to make the opening week 53-man roster for a team that would lose its first 10 games.

Ross was waived at the final cutdown and immediately claimed by Miami, where he spent the first three games of the season. When waived by Miami, the Raiders brought Ross back because Tyvon Branch was lost to a foot fracture.

Asante, originally signed Aug. 6, was waived/injured on Aug. 26, then waived from injured reserve Sept. 2. He came back to the Raiders on Oct. 29.

“When all of a sudden you’re out of it, you’ve been cut, it can kind of humble you a little bit and you understand that I’ve got to make the most of the opportunity when it arises again,” Sparano said.

Ross, a converted corner who struggled as a first-time strong safety when Branch was injured last season in Week 2, may be the Raiders’ most improved player and has even played slot corner.

Asante has played on special teams but also as a deep safety along and he made two tackles against the Chiefs that could have gone for breakaway touchdowns.

“Not being here and then having the opportunity to come back just shows you how fast things can go against you, and then turn around and work in your favor,” Ross said. “It’s all about working hard and taking every practice seriously. At any moment you can get that phone call and be cut, but I just approach it as being ready to come to work and have fun.”

Said Asante: “I believe me getting cut kind of fueled my madness, I guess you want to call it. I was back at home working out six days a week and at the same time I was communicating with (the Raiders) back and forth, just telling me to stay in shape because they liked what they saw during camp.”

--Sparano isn’t wearing dark glasses simply to be cool. An accident at age 16 changed the way he would look at the world. Working in a fast food restaurant, hot grease was splashed in his eyes because an earlier employee had not properly cleaned a hot oil vat.

Sparano wore patches over both eyes, one for 14 days and another for 22 days. His corneas were burned, and he has trouble adjusting to bright lights.

“So it’s dark glasses, and my office is dark, if you walked up into my office right now the lights are off and I just use a small desk lamp,” Sparano said. `I don’t keep lights on in my office. Some people think I‘m a bat.

BY THE NUMBERS: 28.0 - The average yards per carry for Latavius Murray against the Kansas City Chiefs (112 yards, four carries), the highest yards per carry average in NFL history with a minimum of four attempts in one game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One of the things you’ve got to do is close your eyes, think back to that locker room and what it felt like because you want more of it.” - Raiders coach Tony Sparano on the feeling in the victorious locker room after the Raiders beat the Chiefs.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

With TJ Carrie playing slot corner two games ago with an ankle injury against San Diego and then sitting out against Kansas City, the return duties fell to Latavius Murray on kickoffs and Denarius Moore on punts.

When Moore muffed a punt that the Chiefs converted into a field goal, Charles Woodson went back as the deep safety and had one return for five yards. Ideally, Sparano hopes to return Carrie to active duty on both specialties.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Latavius Murray was limited in practice with a concussion and still has to pass another test to be cleared to face St. Louis.

--G Gabe Jackson was limited in practice with a knee injury and could face the Rams in a part-time role as he gains strength.

--CB TJ Carrie was limited in practice and could be available to play slot corner and as a return specialist against St. Louis.

--S Larry Asante was limited with a shoulder injury and could be available on special teams and as a safety against the Rams.

--TE Brian Leonhardt fully participated in practice after having been cleared for a concussion sustained against Kansas City.

--CB Carlos Rogers did not practice with a knee injury and will miss his fifth consecutive game.

--CB Neiko Thorpe did not practice with a hand injury and is unlikely to face St. Louis on special teams or be available to play in the secondary.

--TE David Ausberry was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

--DT Ricky Lumpkin was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

GAME PLAN: The Raiders finally had the kind of game representative of what Sparano wants to do as a head coach, running the ball well, getting both a breakaway run (a 90-yarder by Latavius Murray) as well as steady rushing gains, including 34 yards on the final drives with Marcel Reece moving the pile. That freed up Derek Carr to execute the offense without having to create all of it through the air.

Defensively, the Raiders have fared well the last two weeks against Philip Rivers and Alex Smith, and will look to force Shaun Hill into a turnover or two by mixing coverage and pressure.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Raiders OLB Khalil Mack vs. Rams T Greg Robinson: Mack had another strong game in a 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of quarterback pressure without an actual sack. He continues to play in different areas, but in nickel situations is primarily lined up over the left tackle. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft, Mack gets a shot at No. 2 overall in Robinson, the gifted rookie out of Auburn. The Raiders were said to be interested in Robinson should he fall to No. 5, but he never got that far.

--Rams SS T.J. McDonald vs. Raiders TE Mychal Rivera: McDonald was a third-round pick in the 2013 draft out of USC and has quickly become one of the better young safeties in the NFL, earning the reputation as a solid hitter and decent coverage player against tight ends. Rivera is the Raiders’ second leading receiver with 38 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He had only one catch for eight yards against Kansas City, but it was a big one - a third down conversion on one of the Raiders’ scoring drives.