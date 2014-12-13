Oakland Raiders - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - INSIDE SLANT

For the Oakland Raiders, a second win over the Kansas City Chiefs could knock off a couple more firsts.

“There’s a lot of potential firsts for this group of players this week and we need to get some things done,” Sparano said of the Raiders road game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. “We need to win a game on the road. We need to win two games in a row. Those are important things.”

The Raiders have nine consecutive road losses and haven’t won back to back games since 2012. You could also throw in that the Raiders have lost 13 of their last 14 road games in the 10 a.m. time slot, which will be the case against the Chiefs.

On Nov. 20, the Raiders won beat the Chiefs 24-20 in Oakland for their first win of the season after starting 0-10. A 52-0 road loss in St. Louis followed -- in the 10 a.m. time slot -- before the Raiders, playing at home, stunned the 49ers, 24-13.

Kansas City comes in with four consecutive losses and is on the verge of being knocked out of the playoff race.

While the Raiders will be familiar with the Chiefs personnel, it’s tough for Sparano to predict how they’ll react.

“We have to look back and see some of the things they’ve done recently,” Sparano said. “We have to evaluate ourselves, what we did in that game and what we didn’t do well. There will be changes to the plan.”

For instance, Sparano said the Chiefs could radically change their mode of attack. Or perhaps they could determine that aside from a couple of bad plays, such as runs of 90 and 11 yards for touchdowns Latavius Murray, the actually played well so they won’t change much at all.

Rookie quarterback Derek Carr, who drove the Raiders 80 yards in 17 plays and threw the game-winning touchdown pass of 9 yards to James Jones with 1:42 left to beat the Chiefs in the first game, will be playing his second rematch.

The first time Carr played the San Diego Chargers, he threw a career-high four touchdown passes in a 31-28 loss in Oakland. The second time, the offense was stagnant, getting only two field goals in a 13-6 loss.

”They’ll try abnd show something different and bring something different off it, or they’ll show you the exact same thing and bring something different off it,“ Carr said. ”You’ve got to trust your coaching and your veterans.

“But the nice thing is you’ve seen their personnel before. You know what match-ups are good, which match-ups might be in their favor. Those are good things you need to know so you don’t have to think that much.”

It’s a fact that Carr’s three best games -- the loss to the Chargers and wins over the Chiefs and 49ers -- have all come at home. His road numbers haven’t been pretty.

Sparano said that issue wasn’t solely related to Carr.

“All of us need to do better in those environments right now,” Sparano said. “We’ve played hard on the road in most instances. That hasn’t been in issue. It’s just been unfortunate, and that’s something we’ve talked about.”

In terms of getting the Raiders ready for an early start, Sparano has adjusted practice times to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“They’ll start earlier, get home earlier,” Sparano said. “Then they need to stay off their feet, get proper rest so that on Sunday, when that rolls around, that 7:30 a.m. wakeup call to go to the stadium we‘e already done that three times.”

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting, Chiefs lead series 55-51-2. Raiders have won four of the last six games, including a 24-20 win in Oakland on Nov. 20. Quarterback Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James Jones with 1:42 remaining for the Raiders’ first win of the season. Chiefs won last game at Arrowhead 24-7 on Oct. 13, 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Raiders ran the ball a season-high 31 times against San Francisco, gaining only 85 yards but grinding out some tough yards and working the clock to secure the win.

Running back Latavius Murray had 23 carries for 76 yards in his first game as a feature back. He had 112 yards on four carries against the Chiefs in the previous meeting before leaving with a concussion, missing the game against the Rams.

“I was sore, but it was a good kind of sore,” Murray said. “It was a tough 23 for 76, but I‘m feeling good. I‘m ready for next week. I executed everything the way I was supposed to. We’ve got the Chiefs again, so we’ll be up for the challenge.”

Kansas City has given up an average of 187 yards per game on the ground over the last four games, with a 100-yard runner in each of them.

“I know we’re going to get their best,” Murray said. “I‘m sure they’re looking to get some revenge on us after a couple of weeks ago. But the yards are there and we play to go out there and run the ball the way we know how.”

--Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera enjoyed an NFL Network film clip in which analyst Mike Mayock showed some of Rivera’s work against San Francisco and conceded perhaps he had been wrong in his early evaluation.

On his pro day at Tennessee, Rivera approached Mayock and said, “You put your top five tight ends out and you didn’t put me in there.”

Said Rivera: “I‘m glad he’s taking notice now.”

--Linebacker Sio Moore had little to say about trash-talking encounters with 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick that were caught on video on the field and by a hand-held camera and given to the web site TMZ.

”I can’t bring last week in here on a Wednesday when we’re focusing on Kansas City.

Moore has let emotions get the best of him before, such as a sack dance behind the line of scrimmage against the Chiefs in the previous meeting that forced teammate Justin Tuck to call a time out to stop the clock before a penalty was called.

“Sio and I have visited about those situations,” Sparano said. “I love Sio’s energy and his passion. It’s necessary. He’s a passionate, emotional player and I want my team to play that way. It’s just there’s a fine line between that and not playing smart football.”

--Sparano, focusing on finishing the season strong, sidestepped a question regarding his interim status and remaining the head coach beyond 2014.

”I kind of knew that question was going to be coming down the road and it’s a question for somebody else,“ Sparano said Monday at his weekly press conference. ”I know where our players are. I know what they think and how they respond. I feel really good about where we are right now.

“I love this group of guys and I like coaching them and I love this team, so that’s all I’ll say to you.”

--Raiders players had the message “Round 9” affixed to their lockers the day of the 49erfs game, a reference to the ninth round of the first fight between Arturo Gatti and Mickey Ward.

The round featured incredible give and take by both fighters, with Gatti in particular being knocked down with a body shot but rising to stagger Ward. Sparano talked about the round with his team and showed it on video.

“If anybody ever watched Round 9, they would see what I‘m talking about when I say in the middle of a battle, somebody is going to let go and somebody is not going to let go,” Sparano said. “We spent a little bit of time on Round 9 and the guys got to see a little bit of that.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 14 -- The number of completions Raiders quarterback Derek Carr needs to become the sixth rookie in NFL history to complete 300 passes in a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “People had us dead and buried last week. We were done,” Raiders coach Tony Sparano on the tenor outside the building after a 52-0 loss to the Rams.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Oakland Raiders - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: S Larry Asante (shoulder, quadricep), TE Brian Leonhardt (concussion), WR Denarius Moore (knee, ankle), T Menelik Watson (foot, ankle)

--Questionable: CB Tarell Brown (foot, ankle), LB Sio Moore (hip), DT Pat Sims (shoulder)

--Probable: CB Chimdi Chekwa (shoulder), WR Andre Holmes (shoulder), CB Neiko Thorpe (hand)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: DE Allen Bailey (concussion)

--Doubtful: CB Phillip Gaines (concussion)

--Questionable: LB Tamba Hali (knee)

--Probable: S Husain Abdullah (foot), WR Donnie Avery (groin), RB Jamaal Charles (knee, ankle), TE Anthony Fasano (knee), WR Junior Hemingway (concussion), LB James-Michael Johnson (back, knee), LB Joe Mays (knee), CB Christopher Owens (knee), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Marcel Reece, who had eight rushes for 37 yards as a running back in the game-winning drive against the Chiefs in the first meeting, did most of his damage while flexed outside against San Francisco. He caught seven passes for 64 yards, with the Raiders perhaps re-discovering Reece can be a difficult match-up for any defense.

As for the blocking aspect, the Raiders brought in tackle Matt McCants for 20 plays in a power formation against the 49ers as a blocking tight end.

--WR Rod Streater, back on the field but not yet active following foot surgery off the injured reserve/designated for return list, sat out practice with a sore foot and will be re-evaluated.

--WR Denarius Moore did not practice with an ankle injury sustained away from the team, according to Sparano.

--T Menelik Watson did not practice with an ankle and foot injury.

--CB Tarell Brown did not practice with a foot injury but will probably play agianst Kansas City.

--LB Jamar Chaney, who played in nine gamnes after being signed in October, was waived.

--DE Benson Mayowa had his first career sack against the 49ers.

--WR Kenny Shaw, a Florida State product, was added to the practice squad.

--TE Evan Wilson, who played in college at Illinois, was added to the practice squad.

GAME PLAN: The Raiders like what they’ve seen of Latavis Murray as a feature back and it would be a major surprise if they did anything other than aim him direction at a Chiefs defense that is giving up 187 yards per game on the ground for the last four games and is ranked 31st against the run overall. The 31-28 run-pass ratio suited Derek Carr well last week and they would love to keep it up. Defensively, the Raiders will do what they can to keep Jamaal Charles contained and look to keep tight ends Anthony Fasano and Travis Kelce under wraps, particularly in the end zone. They will load the box and hope to force Alex Smith into beat them with his arm.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Raiders TE Mychal Rivera vs. Chiefs SS Ron Parker.

Rivera has become Carr’s go-to receiver, as evidenced by a seven-catch, 109-yard performance against the 49ers that included a 5-yard touchdown reception. It be all up to Parker, as Rivera is often flexed or comes out of the backfield on occasion to create mismatches. Rivera is becoming more adept at sitting in zone coverages and finding open areas. But Carr has also shown faith in letting Rivera get the ball in jump-ball situations.

--Chiefs LT Eric Fisher vs. Raiders SLB Khalil Mack.

Mack, who plays over the left tackle and rushes the passer in most situations, worked over Fisher pretty good in the first meeting between the teams. Mack had five quarterback pressures and two hits, pressuring Smith on a late incompletion that helped the Raiders close out the win. Mack is coming off his first multi-sack game, getting Colin Kaepernick twice to give him three for the season. This time, Fisher gets Mack on his home turf