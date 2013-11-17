Preview: Raiders at Texans

Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak will be back on the sidelines Sunday when his team hosts the Oakland Raiders in an effort to snap a long losing streak. Kubiak suffered a mini-stroke at halftime of the team’s loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 3 and missed last Sunday’s setback at Arizona, the Texans’ franchise-record seventh straight defeat. Kubiak has been around the team at portions of practice, but defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took over the head duties against the Cardinals.

Kubiak’s return coincides with what figures to be a solid chance to end Houston’s skid, as Oakland has dropped two straight and is winless on the road. The Raiders hung around last Sunday at the New York Giants but were unable to generate much offense in a 24-20 setback. One of Oakland’s touchdowns came on an interception return and another was set up by a Giants fumble on a kickoff as the offense produced just 213 total yards.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Texans -7, O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (3-6): Quarterback Terrelle Pryor’s inconsistent campaign continued in the loss to the Giants as he struggled to an 11-for-26 performance with 122 yards and an interception. Pryor, who is listed as questionable with a knee ailment and did not practice Wednesday, has thrown five interceptions with no touchdowns in the last three weeks. Rookie Matt McGloin, who came off the bench in a loss to Philadelphia on Nov. 3, took the first-team snaps in practice.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-7): As its season has fallen on hard times, Houston’s roster continues to take a form vastly different than the one many thought could contend in the AFC. Safety Ed Reed, a nine-time Pro Bowler who was expected to be one of the leaders of a standout defense, was released Tuesday after calling out the coaching in the loss to the Cardinals, and star running back Arian Foster was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to nagging back issues. One of the few constants among the team’s star-studded roster is wide receiver Andre Johnson, who has 355 yards and five touchdowns in the three games since Case Keenum took over at quarterback.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pryor leads NFL QBs with 504 rushing yards and needs 26 to pass Rich Gannon’s team record for a quarterback of 529, set in 2000.

2. The Texans have lost their last three games by a combined seven points.

3. Keenum has thrown for seven TDs and no interceptions in his first three games.

PREDICTION: Houston 28, Oakland 20