Preview: Raiders at Titans

The Oakland Raiders attempt to halt their three-game losing streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Oakland has not been victorious since trouncing the New York Jets on Nov. 1, falling to Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Detroit during a stretch that has put a serious dent in its hope to end a 12-year playoff drought.

The Raiders have struggled offensively of late, totaling 27 points in their last two contests after scoring at least 34 in each of their previous three games. Coming off its bye week, Tennessee is seeking its first home victory since Oct. 12, 2014. The Titans dropped to 0-5 at Nissan Stadium this season when they suffered their 10th consecutive loss in their own building on Nov. 15, a 27-10 setback to Carolina. Tennessee fell to 1-2 under interim coach Mike Mularkey when it came out on the wrong end of a 19-13 decision at Jacksonville on Nov. 19.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Raiders -1. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (4-6): Oakland’s offense produced very little against the Lions last week, gaining a season-low 214 yards. Derek Carr was held without a touchdown pass for the first time since the 2015 opener, ending his run of four straight games with at least two scoring tosses. Rookie Amari Cooper had just one reception after making at least four catches in each of his first nine NFL contests while Latavius Murray rushed for a season-worst 28 yards despite scoring the team’s lone touchdown.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-8): Marcus Mariota has thrown 13 touchdown passes this season, a team rookie record, but none over his last two games. Running back Dexter McCluster will not play against Oakland due to a knee injury, but wide receiver Kendall Wright is expected to return after missing three contests with a similar ailment. Tennessee ranks last in the AFC in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game and totaling 23 in its last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Carr’s next 300-yard passing performance will make him the third quarterback in franchise history to record at least six in a season, joining Rich Gannon (10 in 2002) and Carson Palmer (six in 2012).

2. The Titans have won three straight meetings with the Raiders.

3. Oakland S Charles Woodson is one interception away from passing Ken Riley (65) for fifth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Raiders 33, Titans 17