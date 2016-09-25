Preview: Raiders at Titans

The Tennessee Titans will attempt to do something that they haven't achieved since 2013 - win back-to-back games - when they host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Tennessee bounced back from a season-opening home loss to Minnesota by edging the Lions 16-15 in Detroit last week, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter before making a big defensive stop in the final minute.

While the Titans have scored only 16 points in each of their first two games, their defense has done a stellar job keeping the opposition out of the end zone, joining Seattle as the only teams yet to allow two offensive touchdowns. Tennessee could be in for an offensive bonanza this week, however, as Oakland has allowed more than 1,000 yards over its first two contests. The Raiders followed a high-scoring victory at New Orleans in their opener with a 35-28 loss to Atlanta at home last week, a game in which they permitted Matt Ryan to throw for nearly 400 yards. Derek Carr has passed for 618 yards and four touchdowns in his first two contests while Amari Cooper has made 11 catches for 208 yards but has yet to find the end zone.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -2. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (1-1): Carr has gotten off to a fine start this season as he entered Week 3 tied for the league lead with 58 completions without throwing an interception. Tight end Clive Walford was one of Carr's favorite targets last week, tying Latavius Murray for the team lead with a career-high six receptions - including one for a touchdown. Khalil Mack, who ranked second in the NFL last season with 15 sacks, remains in search of his first of 2016.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-1): Considering Oakland's defensive woes, DeMarco Murray no doubt will be anxious to take the field Sunday as he rushed for a career-high three touchdowns in his last meeting with Oakland in 2013 while with Dallas. Marcus Mariota, who recorded one of his four career performances of three or more touchdown passes last season versus the Raiders, looks to build off his game-winning drive against Detroit on which he was 9-of-9 for 74 yards. Tennessee has won only two of its last 17 home games, with both victories coming against Jacksonville.

1. The Raiders ended a three-game losing streak in the all-time series by posting a 24-21 victory at Tennessee on Nov. 29.

2. Tennessee promoted DB Curtis Riley from the practice squad, placed Chance Warmack (finger) on injured reserve and signed fellow G Karim Barton to the practice squad.

3. Oakland S Reggie Nelson in the only active player to record 30 or more interceptions (30) and at least five sacks (6.5) since he entered the league in 2007.

PREDICTION: Raiders 33, Titans 20