Preview: Rams at 49ers

With rookie Todd Gurley serving as the focal point, the St. Louis Rams have exhibited flashes of what they can do on offense during the team’s three-game winning streak. The surging Rams look to finish with a .500 record for the first time since 2006 when they visit the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“I‘m certainly by no means satisfied with it, but 8-8 is better than 7-9,” St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher told the team’s official website. Gurley has rushed for four touchdowns over the last three weeks and also found the end zone in the Rams’ 27-6 romp over the 49ers on Nov. 1. A sputtering offense has been an all-too-common occurrence for San Francisco, which has recorded a league-low 14.6 points per game and is at or near the bottom in the NFL in several offensive categories. The 49ers didn’t muster much in that regard last week as they dropped their third in a row and fifth in six outings with a 32-17 setback at Detroit.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Rams -3.5. O/U: 37

ABOUT THE RAMS (7-8): Hardly considered flashy, Case Keenum’s efficient passing ways have enabled Fisher to move on from offseason acquisition Nick Foles and hand the keys to the 27-year-old. “We’re having fun,” said Keenum, who has completed just 14 passes in each contest of the team’s winning streak - including last week’s 23-17 victory over Seattle. “We’re playing football. We’ve got nothing to lose. ... I think that’s the mindset our guys have got.” Wideout Kenny Britt reeled in a 28-yard touchdown reception last week for his second score in as many weeks.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (4-11): Missouri native Blaine Gabbert isn’t placing any extra emphasis on facing the team he watched with his family as season ticket holders. “No, not at all,” the 26-year-old Gabbert told reporters. “It’s another division game. It’s a big game for both sides regardless of the situation that we put ourselves in up to this point.” Gabbert rebounded from a three-interception performance versus Cincinnati on Dec. 20 by tossing a pair of touchdown passes versus the Lions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco LB NaVorro Bowman leads the league with 145 tackles.

2. St. Louis last won more than three consecutive games in a season in 2003.

3. A victory would prevent the 49ers from matching their highest loss total since 2005.

PREDICTION: Rams 23, 49ers 10