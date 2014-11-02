Rams 13, 49ers 10: Austin Davis threw a touchdown pass late in the first half and St. Louis’ defense capped a stellar performance by forcing a fumble at the goal line with 2 seconds to play as the Rams won in San Francisco for the first time since 2007.

Davis (13-of-24) finished with only 105 yards passing, including a 21-yard scoring strike to Kenny Britt, and Greg Zuerlein kicked a pair of field goals as St. Louis (3-5) avenged a 31-17 home loss to the 49ers (4-4) on Oct. 13. St. Louis registered eight sacks - two more than it had entering the contest - and denied San Francisco twice at the goal line in the final minute.

Colin Kaepernick threw for 237 yards and a TD on 22-of-33 but fumbled on a quarterback sneak at the goal line for San Francisco, which was limited to 263 total yards. Anquan Boldin had six receptions for 93 yards as the 49ers dropped their second in a row following a three-game winning streak.

St. Louis scored the first points of the second half with 5:25 left in the contest, taking advantage of its eighth sack and a 23-yard punt to seize a 13-10 lead on Zuerlein’s 39-yard field goal. After the 49ers got the ball back at their 12 with 3:11 remaining, Kaepernick had completions of 25 yards to Stevie Johnson and 20 to Boldin along with a pass interference call to give them first-and-goal at the 5 with 46 seconds left.

Kaepernick hit Michael Crabtree for a pass at the goal line on a play that was reviewed and ruled down at the 1 with 19 seconds remaining. After an incomplete pass to Frank Gore, Kaepernick tried a keeper but had the ball dislodged and James Laurinaitis recovered in the end zone with two ticks remaining on another play that was upheld by video review.

San Francisco’s Antoine Bethea picked off Davis early in the second quarter and the 49ers needed just three plays to cash in when Kaepernick found a wide-open Boldin down the middle for a 27-yard strike and a 10-3 lead. St. Louis responded by forcing a turnover of its own on Robert Quinn’s sack of Kaepernick, leading to Austin’s scoring pass to Britt with 64 seconds left in the half for a 10-10 deadlock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Francisco is the first team to surrender at least six sacks in consecutive games since the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. ... Rams WR Tavon Austin attempted a return of Phil Dawson’s missed 55-yard FG attempt on the final play of the first half and appeared to be taken down in the end zone for a safety, but the officials reviewed the play and ruled he had crossed the goal line. ... 49ers WR Boldin’s fourth catch of the game gave him 900 receptions for his career, making him the 17th player in league history to reach that milestone.

