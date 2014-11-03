Rams defense comes up big in win over 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The St. Louis Rams came into their game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers with six total sacks in seven games.

The Rams defense sacked 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick six times in the first half alone and eight times in the game.

It seemed only fitting that St. Louis’ defense came up with a goal-line stand in the final seconds, preserving a 13-10 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

“All it takes is a snowflake to start an avalanche,” said Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, who forced a fumble and had two of the Rams’ sacks. “You see that the sacks are picking up and guys are selling out. Hopefully it doesn’t stop here.”

Facing third-and-goal from the Rams’ 1 with nine seconds left to play, Kaepernick kept the ball on a quarterback sneak, but he fumbled, and Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis recovered in the end zone.

Laurinaitis credited defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for anticipating the sneak and adjusting the defensive front accordingly, eliminating any large gaps for Kaepernick to attack.

”A guy that tall, he wants to catch it and jump over the pile, just extend the ball out,“ Laurinaitis said. ”He fumbled the snap a little bit and had to dive forwards. So when (linebacker) Jo-Lonn (Dunbar) went up, I just tried to go down and meet him head-to-head.

“As I‘m going down, I see the ball sitting there. Usually in scrums like that you got the show the refs quick, make sure they know the ball is out. I did that, and the ref made the correct call.”

The 49ers (4-4) lost their second straight game and fell three games behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals (7-1) and one game behind the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) in the NFC West. The Rams (3-5) are just a game back.

“We have all the talent in the world,” 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley said. “We did some dumb stuff and they took advantage of it. Penalties, dumb blocks, dumb techniques and dumb schemes.”

Rams running back Tre Mason carried 19 times for 65 yards. Quarterback Austin Davis completed just 13 of 24 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Kaepernick went 22 of 33 for 237 yards and one touchdown to wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who caught six passes for 93 yards, but he lost two fumbles, including one in the final seconds.

“The ball came out,” Kaepernick said. “I have to hold on to it. I know I crossed the line.”

Rams defensive ends William Hayes and Eugene Sims, tackles Michael Brockers and Aaron Donald and Laurinaitis each had one sack. One sack was credited to the team.

“This (49ers) team thinks they can bully people up and down the field, and we were saying that they’re not going to do that to us,” Brockers said.

After a scoreless third quarter dominated by defense, the Rams and 49ers entered the fourth quarter tied 10-10.

With under eight minutes left, San Francisco’s Andy Lee shanked a punt from the end zone, giving the Rams a first down at the 49ers’ 29. The Rams moved only eight yards, but Greg Zuerlein kicked a 39-yard field goal with 5:25 left, staking the Rams to a 13-10 edge.

Each team went three-and-out, and San Francisco took over at its 12 with 3:11 remaining. Kaepernick hit wide receiver Stevie Johnson for 25 yards on first down. A holding penalty on Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner gave the 49ers a first down at the 50 with 1:58 left to play. After a penalty on San Francisco, Kaepernick fired a short pass to Boldin, who broke safety Rodney McLeod’s tackle and gained 20 yards.

Three plays later, Kaepernick threw a deep pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree that fell incomplete, but Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson was flagged for pass interference at the 5. A holding penalty on Johnson gave the 49ers first-and-goal from the 2.

Kaepernick completed a 1-yard pass to Crabtree before Kaepernick fumbled on third down and the Rams recovered in the end zone.

“They don’t get any tougher than this,” 49ers running back Frank Gore said of the loss. “We just haven’t been consistent, and in this league you can’t do that. You can’t win like that. We let the Rams hang around and they got the momentum and pulled it out.”

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead on Phil Dawson’s 34-yard field goal with 10:32 left to play in the first quarter, but the Rams pulled even on Zuerlein’s 37-yarder with 1:20 remaining.

The 49ers cashed in on Antoine Bethea’s interception to take a 10-3 lead on Kaepernick’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Boldin early in the second quarter.

The Rams turned Kaepernick’s first fumble of the game late in the first half into a touchdown to pull even. Quinn sacked Kaepernick and stripped the ball, which Sims recovered at the 49ers’ 36.

Rams running back Benny Cunningham gained 17 yards on a screen pass. Two plays later, Davis hit a wide-open Kenny Britt on a shallow crossing pattern, and he jogged into the end zone, making it 10-all with 1:04 left in the half.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Britt said. “I‘m just glad they blew their coverage.”

NOTES: Niners CB Tramaine Brock (toe) was inactive for the sixth time in the past seven games. ... Niners ILB Patrick Willis (toe) was inactive for the second straight game. ... Rams S Mark Barron, acquired Tuesday in a trade with Tampa Bay, made his debut for St. Louis. ... Rookie C Marcus Martin made his first career start for the 49ers, replacing the injured Daniel Kilgore. ... Rams rookie Greg Robinson made his first career start at left tackle, replacing the injured Jake Long. Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, started the previous three games at left guard.