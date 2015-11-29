Preview: Rams at Bengals

What started as a turbulent week on the field has turned into a disheartening turn off it for the St. Louis Rams, who look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Rams were rocked by the news that suspended wide receiver Stedman Bailey was shot twice in the head Tuesday night in Miami.

Bailey, who was suspended earlier this month for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse, underwent a lengthy surgical procedure Wednesday, but doctors reportedly were hopeful for his prognosis. The third-year wide receiver is expected to spend the next 3-to-5 days in intensive care, The NFL Network reported. The Bengals opened the season with eight consecutive victories but have dropped two in a row following a last-second defeat at Arizona on Sunday night. “I think the one thing you can take from this is that there’s no quit,” Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton told reporters after the 34-31 setback. “We fought until the very end and that’s good to see. We’ve got to keep that mentality.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bengals -8. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-6): Trying to find a spark for his team’s listless offense, St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher benched Nick Foles in favor of Case Keenum, who threw for only 126 yards and suffered a controversial interception late in the game. Whether Keenum or Foles is under center, the Rams need to find a way to juice up a woeful passing attack that is last in the league with 173.9 yards per game. With defenses geared to stop him and an offensive line riddled with injuries, rookie running back Todd Gurley does not have a run of more than nine yards in the past two games.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (8-2): After an inexplicable 10-6 setback at home to Houston, Cincinnati showed some moxie in battling back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit at Arizona behind 315 yards and a pair of touchdown passes from Andy Dalton. Even though Jeremy Hill scored a pair of touchdowns, Gio Bernard continues to make a case to be the starting running back after amassing 146 yards from scrimmage - 128 receiving. Cincinnati’s defense was allowing a league-best 16.9 points before running into the Cardinals and is poised for a productive day against St. Louis’ punchless offense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dalton needs 262 yards to join Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to pass for 3,000 yards in each of their first five seasons.

2. Rams DT Aaron Donald has a sack in his last six games versus AFC foes.

3. Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard went on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered in last weekend’s loss.

PREDICTION: Bengals 23, Rams 13