Bengals bounce back vs. reeling Rams

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals began the season 8-0 but were unable to overcome crucial errors in a pair of close defeats the past two weeks.

On Sunday against the struggling St. Louis Rams, the Bengals finally enjoyed a relatively comfortable afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium.

Andy Dalton passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to receiver A.J. Green, helping Cincinnati (9-2) get back on the winning track with a 31-7 victory.

“It was kind of uneventful and that’s what we needed,” said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. “Good focus this week in all three phases. Overall I was pleased. Every time we come out here the goal is to get better, whether it’s win, lose or draw. There were some positives this week”.

The Bengals, who had lost two straight for the first time since 2013, left little doubt in this one.

Cincinnati’s defense held Rams running back Todd Gurley to only 19 yards on nine carries.

The Bengals figured to run the ball against the Rams and gained 140 yards on the ground led by Jeremy Hill’s season-high 86 on 16 carries.

”It was a key to the game,“ said Lewis. ”Both sides controlling the line of scrimmage. We were able to get that done today.

Nick Foles started at quarterback for the Rams (4-7) replacing Casey Keenum, who was out with a concussion suffered in last week’s loss to Baltimore.

Foles who was under constant pressure and sacked once Sunday threw three interceptions.

“When they’re up there getting pressure causing havoc, it makes things easier,” said safety George Iloka who had one of the picks. “They did a great job keeping the quarterback in the pocket and that allowed us to keep our eyes on the quarterback and make plays.”

Receiver Tavon Austin was the lone weapon for St. Louis’ offense, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown, but all but three of his yards came on one carry.

“We just wanted to stop the run early and pin our backs and take advantage of things,” said Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap.

Cincinnati was machine-like in its opening drive, going 63 yards in seven plays including a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Green, who was left uncovered in the end zone.

“Probably one of my easiest touchdowns ever,” said Green who had six catches for 61 yards.

The Rams wasted good field position a couple times in the first half, once when they forced Cincinnati to punt from deep in its own end but were flagged for roughing the punter resulting in a first down.

A 30-yard gain on a reverse to receiver Marvin Jones set up a 21-yard field goal by Mike Nugent to make the score 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Trickery paid off for St. Louis when Gurley lined up in the wildcat formation then handed off to Austin who sprinted 60 yards down the right sideline.

Two plays later, Austin’s 5-yard touchdown run made the score 10-7.

But the Bengals regained their 10-point lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to tight end Tyler Eifert, making the score 17-7 with 3:27 left in the half.

“They’re not going to all be like this, but it’s nice to control the game,” said Dalton.

Cincinnati came out running the ball on its opening possession of the second half but an underthrow by Dalton was intercepted by Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

But the Bengals’ defense held helping them put the score out of reach.

Running back Gio Bernard’s 44-yard catch and run set up Dalton’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Green putting Cincinnati ahead 24-7.

Cornerback Leon Hall sealed the win with a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown.

”I forced it trying to make a play,“ said Foles. This is a bump in the road, a character builder. There’s no choice, you can’t give up.”

Fisher bristled at reporters following Sunday’s loss when asked about his team’s effort.

”Anyone who implies it’s an effort issue and kiss my (butt),“ he said. It’s not an effort issue right now. It’s execution.”

It was Hall’s 26th career interception, moving into fourth place on the Bengals’ all-time list.

NOTES: The NFL announced Sunday that the Rams will not be penalized for mishandling concussion protocols with QB Case Keenum during last week’s loss to Baltimore. Keenum remained in the game despite taking a blow to the head. ... Cincinnati added OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the 53-man roster, replacing CB Darqueze Dennard who was out with a shoulder injury. ... Rams WR Stedman Bailey remained in stable condition after being shot late Tuesday in the Miami area. Bailey was serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. ... Bengals CB Adam Jones was active Sunday after missing last week’s game with a foot injury. ... St. Louis DE Robert Quinn was inactive with hip and back injuries.