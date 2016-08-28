Siemian, Lynch lead Broncos past Rams

DENVER – Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch each led touchdown drives and the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Rams 17-9 on Saturday night.

Running back Ronnie Hillman, battling to retain a roster spot in the Broncos' crowded backfield, finished Lynch's third-quarter scoring drive with 7-yard touchdown run.

Mark Sanchez, whose standing in the competition for the Broncos' starting job slipped after committing three turnovers in two previous exhibitions, did not play.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian, trying to solidify his hold on the starting job, completed 10 of 17 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception that came off a deflection. He played the first half and the Broncos were in front 10-9 when Siemian's night was finished.

Tight end Virgil Green caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Siemian and Brandon McManus kicked a 50-yard field goal just before halftime.

Greg Zeurlein kicked field goals of 29, 38 and 48 yards in the first half. Case Keenum guided the Rams to their first two scores. Zeurlein's second field goal was set up in part by an unnecessary roughness penalty on cornerback Aqib Talib, who leveled Keenum on a late hit out of bounds.

Keenum, who was relieved by No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff early in the second quarter, was 8 of 12 for 77 yards and was harried for much of the time by Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who sacked him for a 9-yard loss on the Rams' first offensive series.

Goff was just 4 of 12 for 45 yards and took a sack. He led a drive that culminated in Zuerlein's third field goal, a 48-yarder with 52 seconds left in the second quarter. The drive was extended by a penalty on cornerback Bradley Roby for an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver.

Sean Mannion, who finished for the Rams, completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards though he had three incompletions and was sacked after a 73-yard run by Terrance Magee had given the Rams a first-and-goal at the 7. Mannion also was sacked and lost a fumble on the Rams' final possession.

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson had 11 carries for 50 yards in the first half, though he missed some time after sustaining a cut on his head.

Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer left in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was hurt while blocking on a punt return.