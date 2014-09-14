Preview: Rams at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay coach Lovie Smith aims for his first win at his new stop at the expense of one of his former teams when the Buccaneers host the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Smith, the defensive coordinator in St. Louis from 2001-03, saw his new team turn in a solid defensive effort in a 20-14 loss to Carolina in Week 1 — albeit against a second-string quarterback. The Bucs hope to duplicate that against a Rams offense that struggled in Week 1 and is also without its star quarterback.

Neither team’s offense had much success in its season-opening loss, and both especially struggled on the ground. The Rams have lingering questions under center with Sam Bradford out for the season with a torn ACL, as both Shaun Hill and Austin Davis were ineffective in last week’s 34-6 loss to Minnesota. Hill (thigh) had not practiced through Thursday, but offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Hill didn’t necessarily have to practice to get the start against Tampa Bay.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -6. O/U: 37.

ABOUT THE RAMS (0-1): St. Louis has the youngest and least experienced roster in the league, but one of those young players - second-year running back Zac Stacy - might be the key to salvaging the season. Stacy managed only 43 yards on 11 carries against the Vikings after averaging 81 yards over his last 12 games last season. The defense has some talented, young players, especially up front, but will be without defensive end Chris Long for at least two months after the former No. 2 overall pick had ankle surgery Thursday and was placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (0-1): Tampa Bay quarterback Josh McCown got off to a terrible start against Carolina but settled down and led a second-half comeback that gave the Bucs a chance to win in the fourth quarter. The veteran seems to have developed a nice rapport with rookie wideout Mike Evans (five catches, 37 yards) but needs to get big-play threat Vincent Jackson (four catches, 36 yards) more involved in the offense. Tampa Bay’s defense has a number of budding stars, but the Bucs had alarming difficulty getting to backup quarterback Derek Anderson last week and did not force a turnover, something they failed to do only three times last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Rams have beaten the Buccaneers each of the past two seasons, and St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher is 6-1 all-time against Tampa Bay.

2. McCown lit up the Rams for 352 yards and two touchdowns with the Chicago Bears last season in a 42-21 victory.

3. Hill threw a career-high three touchdown passes in his only previous start against Tampa Bay while playing for San Francisco in 2007.

PREDICTION: Buccaneers 23, Rams 16