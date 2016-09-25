Preview: Rams at Buccaneers

Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a lot of positive press after looking strong in their Week 1 victory, but those raised expectations took a steep dive after a terrible performance in Week 2. Winston and the Buccaneers will try to bounce back when they host the offensively challenged Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Winston went from four touchdown passes and one interception in a 31-24 win at Atlanta in the season opener to one TD and four picks in a 40-7 loss at Arizona the following week. "We haven’t been tested yet this season in that department," Buccaneers first-year coach Dirk Koetter told reporters about the possibility of his team bouncing back, "but the fact that we’re coming into our own home stadium for our home opener, that’s definitely going to be what we’re working for.” The Rams are the only team in the league yet to score an offensive touchdown but were strong enough on defense to pull out a 9-3 win at home over Seattle last week after being shut out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. "We need more production out of our offense," Los Angeles coach Jeff Fisher told reporters. "All things point to the quarterback position, but I'm expecting Case (Keenum) to continue to get better in this offense, and we're going to win games and score points."

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE RAMS (1-1): Los Angeles traded up to the No. 1 pick in the draft to get quarterback Jared Goff, but Fisher insists the team only will play him when he's ready. In the meantime, Keenum ranks last in the NFL among 33 qualifying passers with a 57.8 rating and a 53.8 completion percentage and is guiding an offense that's trying to avoid joining the 1976 Buccaneers as the only teams in the NFL to fail to score a touchdown in the first three games. The weakness in the passing game is not doing any favors for running back Todd Gurley, who is averaging 2.7 yards per carry against defenses stacked to stop him.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (1-1): Tampa Bay lost leading rusher Doug Martin for the next three weeks to a hamstring injury and will lean on backup Charles Sims, with Jacquizz Rodgers as the backup. Sims managed 24 yards on nine carries last week at Arizona and has some experience with Winston in the passing game after hauling in 51 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns last season. The Buccaneers' defense is struggling, allowing 64 points in the first two weeks, and has yet to force a turnover.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson has caught just six passes and has yet to record a touchdown.

2. Los Angeles CB Lamarcus Joyner played through a broken toe in the first two games and was limited at practice this week.

3. Tampa Bay DE Robert Ayers (ankle) left last week's game early and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Buccaneers 21, Rams 17