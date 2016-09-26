Rams' offense arrives in win over Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Los Angeles Rams, held to a total of nine points in their first two games, exploded for five touchdowns and held on for a 37-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The game's wild finish included the field and stadium being cleared by a lightning delay with 2:00 remaining. The game resumed after a delay of 69 minutes.

The Bucs got the ball back after the delay and drove to the Los Angeles 15-yard line, but the rally ended there. Quarterback Jameis Winston was tackled at the 5-yard line as time expired, past the line of scrimmage where he couldn't throw a pass, but too late to run to the end zone for a score.

The Rams (2-1) trailed 20-10 in the second quarter but scored 21 consecutive points. Los Angeles led 31-20 after Ethan Westbrooks took a Winston fumble and returned it 77 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Bucs (1-2) had reached the Rams' 13, but Robert Quinn stripped the ball from Winston for a key turnover.

Winston answered, however, driving the Bucs 75 yards for a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Cameron Brate. The two-point conversion failed, and the Rams led 31-26.

The Bucs looked to have a stop, but on third-and-17, cornerback Alterraun Verner was flagged for pass interference. On the next third down, Case Keenum found Tavon Austin for a 43-yard touchdown and a 37-26 lead.

Winston struck again with 2:15 left, however, hitting Mike Evans for a touchdown to pull Tampa Bay within 37-32.

The Rams took the lead back late in the third quarter, after the Bucs drove to the Los Angeles 23 but came away empty when rookie kicker Roberto Aguayo missed a 41-yard field goal. The Rams drove 69 yards for a touchdown, getting 38 yards from Todd Gurley, including a 1-yard score for a 24-20 lead with 0:48 left in the third.

The teams had a pair of firsts on their opening scores -- the Rams, held without a touchdown in the first two games, got a 44-yard TD pass from Keenum to Brian Quick for a 7-0 lead.

The Bucs followed with their first takeaway of 2016, as linebacker Kwon Alexander intercepted a Keenum pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. Aguayo missed the extra point, so the Rams retained a 7-6 lead.

Los Angeles added a field goal before Winston went 6-for-6 for 78 yards on a touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard Charles Sims run. After the Bucs forced a fumble, Winston hit tight end Cameron Brate for a 3-yard score and a 20-10 lead.

Just before halftime, Winston's screen pass to Sims was bobbled and intercepted by the Rams' Mark Barron, setting up a 1-yard Gurley touchdown to cut the lead to 20-17 with 0:22 left in the half.

Keenum finished 14 of 26 for 190 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Winston was 36 of 58 for 405 yards with three TD tosses and one interception.

NOTES: Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston set career highs in yards (405), attempts (58) and completions (36) in the loss. ... Buccaneers RB Charles Sims, starting in place of the injured Doug Martin, finished with 124 total yards (55 rushing, 69 receiving). ... Los Angeles RB Todd Gurley, who had totaled 98 yards in the first two games, finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. ... Rams QB Case Keenum threw for just 190 yards, going 14 for 26 on the night. ... The Bucs had two 100-yard receivers -- WR Mike Evans (10 catches, 132 yards and a touchdown) and WR Adam Humphries (9-100-0). ... WR Tavon Austin paced the Rams with five receptions for 82 yards.