Standing 8 count KOs Bucs vs. Rams

TAMPA, Fla. -- In the end, Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium came down to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans lying at the St. Louis Rams’ 32-yard line, injured and unable to stop the clock from winding down.

Evans caught a pass from Bucs quarterback Josh McCown but took a hard hit and couldn’t get up. By league rule, a 10-second runoff is required when a player is injured on a team with no timeouts.

Problem is, there were only 8 seconds left on the clock, so that was it. The game was over, and the Rams escaped with a 19-17 win before the Bucs could attempt another play.

“We didn’t handle that situation as well as we needed to,” Bucs coach Lovie Smith said.

The Rams, meanwhile, handled their quarterback situation better than expected en route to their first win of the season.

With starter Sam Bradford out for the season and backup Shaun Hill nursing a thigh injury all week, St. Louis put its offense in the hands of Austin Davis, an undrafted free agent who entered the preseason third on the depth chart.

Related Coverage Preview: Rams at Buccaneers

Davis did his job, leading the Rams on a 71-yard drive down the field to set up kicker Greg Zuerlein’s go-ahead, game-winning 38-yard field goal with.

That gave the Rams (1-1) a two-point lead with less than a minute to play and capped a memorable first NFL start for Davis.

He wasn’t spectacular, but he finished 22-for-29 with 235 yards, an efficient and mistake-free performance that provided the Rams’ stout defense with enough support and earned him the game ball from St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher.

“It’s special. I can’t really describe what I felt. I felt a peace out there,” Davis said. “I felt at home, and it had a lot to do with the guys I was around and how well we played.”

Hill was healthy enough to be on the active roster Sunday but not healthy enough to start. Fisher insisted that Hill will be the starter when he recovers fully but took nothing away from Davis’ performance Sunday.

“I can’t say enough about Austin,” Fisher said. “He was very poised today. ... He made really good decisions against a good defense -- an injury-depleted defense, but a good defense.”

The Bucs (0-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, marching down the field on their first drive to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Josh McCown.

But the Rams bounced right back, as running back Zac Stacy’s 2-yard plunge capped off a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive for their first touchdown of the season.

Following a 51-minute delay due to lightning in the area, the Rams blocked a Bucs punt and capitalized on the big play, as Zuerlein’s 36-yard field goal put them ahead by three to end the first half.

The Bucs turned the tables in the opening minutes of the second half, recovering a fumble by Stacy that set up McCown’s second touchdown run and put the Bucs ahead, 14-10.

The two teams traded field goals after that. The Rams blocked a Bucs field goal attempt and turned it into a 46-yarder by Zuerlein with 9:10 left to play, and Bucs kicker Patrick Murray hit a 36-yarder with 5:15 on the clock to pull ahead by a point.

Then Davis took over, leading the Rams down the field to set up Zuerlein’s fourth and final field goal.

By the time McCown got the Bucs close enough to take another shot, it was too late.

“Mike was just trying to find his bearings, I think,” McCown said. “It’s unfortunate, because I felt like we were getting to the spot where we wanted to get to let (Murray) get a swing at it.”

NOTES: Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy left the game during the Rams’ opening drive, returned in the second quarter then was ruled out for the rest of the game only minutes later. He revealed after the game he had suffered a broken left hand. ...Tampa Bay LB Mason Foster left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ...Rams WR Tavon Austin exited in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. ... Just before the game, Rams DE Chris Long (ankle surgery) posted on Twitter, “This is gonna be tough. I’ve got the ipad dialed up though.” It was the first game he missed in his career. ... Former Tampa Bay LB Derrick Brooks, inducted on Aug. 2 into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joined the Buccaneers’ “Ring of Honor,” had his No. 55 jersey officially retired and received his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony.