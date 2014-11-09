Preview: Rams at Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals look to improve upon the best record in the NFL with a fifth consecutive victory when they host the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Arizona is off to its best start since 1974 thanks to a 28-17 road victory over Dallas in Week 9 as Carson Palmer threw a season-high three touchdown passes. The triumph gave the Cardinals sole possession of the league’s top record this late into a season for the first time since 1966.

Arizona hopes to improve to 5-0 at home when it takes on St. Louis, which is coming off a 13-10 road victory over San Francisco. The Rams’ defense made a goal-line stand in the final minute of the fourth quarter to secure their first victory in San Francisco since 2007. St. Louis registered eight sacks and recovered a fumble at its own 1-yard line in the waning seconds as it held on for its second win in three games against NFC West rivals.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -7. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-5): Lance Kendricks leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and is on track to finish the campaign with eight, which would be a franchise record for a tight end. Robert Quinn recorded two of his team’s eight sacks last week to raise his season total to eight. The defensive end is two away from joining Kevin Greene (1988-90), Kevin Carter (1998-2000) and Leonard Little (2001-03) as the only players in club history to register at least 10 sacks three seasons in a row.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (7-1): Palmer improved to 5-0 this season and 12-2 over his last 14 starts. With his three TD tosses versus the Cowboys, he became the first quarterback in team history with at least two scoring passes in his first five starts. Justin Bethel was named the NFL’s Special Teams Player of the Week after registering a tackle and blocking a field-goal attempt in the victory over Dallas. Bethel joins teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and Chandler Catanzaro in capturing the honor this season.

1. St. Louis recorded a total of six sacks over its first seven games before eclipsing that number against San Francisco.

2. Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald has made at least one catch in 157 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

3. Rams QB Austin Davis has failed to pass for more than 160 yards in each of his last three games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 33, Rams 14