Cardinals 31, Rams 14: Drew Stanton relieved an injured Carson Palmer and threw a long touchdown pass to rookie John Brown with 7:49 remaining in the fourth quarter as host Arizona improved upon the best record in the NFL.

Patrick Peterson made a pair of interceptions late in the fourth, including one he returned 30 yards for his first career touchdown to secure the victory as the Cardinals moved to 8-1 for the first time since the 1940s. Larry Fitzgerald made nine catches for 112 yards, Andre Ellington ran for a score and Antonio Cromartie returned a fumble for a TD as Arizona raised its home record to 5-0.

Austin Davis completed 17-of-30 passes for 216 yards with a touchdown, surpassing the 160-yard mark for the first time in four games. Benny Cunningham ran for a score and Jared Cook made a TD catch for the Rams (3-6), who held the Cardinals to 28 yards on the ground but went just 1-for-10 on third-down conversions.

After a scoreless third quarter, Palmer (25-of-36, 241 yards) went down with the left knee injury early in the fourth. Stanton came on and needed only four plays to regain the lead for the Cardinals, firing a deep pass down the middle for Brown, who made a sensational over-the-shoulder catch for a 48-yard touchdown.

St. Louis grabbed the lead on Cunningham’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter before Ellington answered with one of his own 3 1/2 minutes into the second to knot the contest. Rookie Chandler Catanzaro put Arizona ahead with a 43-yard field goal with less than five minutes to play before halftime, but Davis hooked up with Cook for a 59-yard TD three minutes later to give the Rams a 14-10 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown made a similar fantastic catch late in the fourth quarter in Week 8 to give Arizona the lead en route to a 24-20 victory over Philadelphia. ... Fitzgerald, who extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 158, moved past Keenan McCardell for 19th place on the all-time receptions list and Michael Irvin for 24th in the receiving yards. ... Catanzaro’s NFL record-tying streak of 17 consecutive successful field goals to start a career came to an end in the fourth quarter, when he missed wide right on a 53-yard attempt. His second-quarter kick tied the mark set by Kai Forbath of Washington.