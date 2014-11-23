Chargers 27, Rams 24: Philip Rivers threw for 291 yards and a touchdown and Marcus Gilchrist sealed it with an interception as San Diego edged visiting St. Louis.

Ryan Mathews ran for 105 yards and a score for the Chargers (7-4), who have won back-to-back games since a three-game slide. Keenan Allen picked up 104 receiving yards and a TD while Andrew Gachkar ran a fumble back for a score for San Diego.

Shaun Hill went 18-of-35 for 198 yards, one TD and two interceptions and had the Rams (4-7) in position for the winning score before being picked off by Gilchrist at the Chargers 4-yard line with 56 seconds left. Tavon Austin ran for a score and Stedman Bailey totaled 89 receiving yards and a TD for St. Louis.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter before the Rams struck the first blow when Janoris Jenkins picked off Rivers just in front of the goal line and ran it back 99 yards for a score. The Chargers jumped on top when Mathews broke free for a 32-yard TD with 9:50 left in the third quarter and extended it to 20-10 12 seconds later when Corey Liuget sacked Hill and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Gachkar and returned 13 yards for a TD.

Allen, who fumbled twice earlier in the game, held onto a 29-yard TD pass from Rivers that made it 27-17 with 8:09 left. Hill found Stedman Bailey for a 7-yard score with 2:04 remaining and the Rams forced a punt before falling short on the final drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rivers went over 35,000 career passing yards, becoming the 22nd QB to reach the mark in NFL history. … Chargers ST captain Darrell Stuckey blocked a 46-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. … The Rams successfully executed a fake punt on the fourth-quarter TD drive when P Johnny Hekker hit Bailey with a 19-yard pass.