Rams 38, Colts 8: Rookie Tavon Austin reeled in touchdown receptions of 57 and 81 yards after returning a punt 98 yards for a score as visiting St. Louis emphatically snapped a three-game skid.

Defensive end Chris Long picked up a fumble by Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and rumbled 45 yards for a touchdown. Kellen Clemens threw for 247 yards and rookie Zac Stacy added a 1-yard score for the Rams (4-6), who took advantage of four interceptions to finish 3-1 versus AFC South representatives.

With St. Louis enjoying a 14-0 lead, Austin doubled the advantage following a pair of electric plays 3 1/2 minutes apart in the second quarter. The eighth overall pick of the 2013 draft, Austin acted as if he was going to allow a punt to bounce into the end zone before fielding it at his own 2 and scooting up right sideline for a touchdown.

Entering the game with just 207 receiving yards and two scores, Austin gave the Rams a 28-0 advantage after breezing by cornerback Vontae Davis down the left sideline for a 57-yard touchdown. Halftime didn’t slow down Austin, who took advantage of a designed pick over the middle to gain separation on Davis before weaving his way for an 81-yard touchdown to begin the third quarter.

Luck (29-for-47, 353 yards) was intercepted three times - including once by cornerback Trumaine Johnson in the end zone during the third quarter. Luck did connect on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Donald Brown for the Colts (6-3), who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Austin became the third player in NFL history with three touchdowns of at least 55 yards, joining Washington’s Cliff Battles and Tennessee RB Chris Johnson. ... Indianapolis LB Robert Mathis registered his team-record 26th multiple-sack performance with a pair against Clemens. ... The Colts have been outscored 49-3 in the first half over the last two weeks. Indianapolis fell behind 21-3 to Houston last Sunday.