Preview: Rams at Eagles

The high-octane Philadelphia Eagles saw their rushing game spring a leak and their offense held without a touchdown en route to suffering their first loss of the season last week. LeSean McCoy and the Eagles look to remedy those issues on Sunday when the St. Louis Rams pay a visit to Lincoln Financial Field. Last season’s leading rusher with 1,607 yards, McCoy has mustered just 39 on 29 carries over the last two games and has failed to catch a pass in either contest.

Philadelphia’s ailing offensive line will receive a jolt with the return of right tackle Lane Johnson, who finished serving his four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. McCoy, Darren Sproles and Co. could prosper against St. Louis, which has allowed a whopping 155.0 yards on the ground this season. NFL leading rusher DeMarco Murray and Dallas did their damage and the Rams were unable to rebound after frittering away a 21-point lead in a 34-31 setback on Sept. 21

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -7. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE RAMS (1-2): Third-string quarterback Austin Davis surpassed Shaun Hill and was anointed the starter for the remainder of the season by coach Jeff Fisher. “It’s not that Shaun lost the job, it’s that Austin earned an opportunity to keep it,” Fisher said of Davis, who went 30-of-42 for a career-high 327 yards and three touchdowns versus the Cowboys. Undrafted out of Southern Mississippi despite breaking some of Brett Favre’s records, the 25-year-old Davis has completed an NFL-best 72 percent of his passes.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (3-1): Nick Foles tossed a pair of interceptions early in the contest and a pair of incompletions from the 1-yard line in the waning moments as Philadelphia suffered a 26-21 loss to San Francisco last week. “We just didn’t execute. It’s as simple as that,” Foles said after his season-low 195-yard performance. “I‘m not going to try to break it down or anything.” Although the Eagles were limited to under 18 minutes of time of possession, wideout Jeremy Maclin was targeted an astounding 15 times but reeled in only four catches for 57 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. St. Louis RB Zac Stacy rushed 19 times in the team’s lone victory this season while averaging 11.5 in the two losses.

2. Philadelphia S Malcolm Jenkins is tied with Chicago rookie CB Kyle Fuller with a league-best three interceptions.

3. The Rams have permitted just 69 pass attempts this season, by far the fewest in the league.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Rams 17