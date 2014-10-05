Eagles nearly blow big lead, but win

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams, a one-two-three punch that would knock out most opponents. But what should have been a laugher for the Eagles turned into a nail-biter before they edged the St. Louis Rams 34-28 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Rams, who trailed 34-7 at one point, scored three touchdowns in the space of four minutes and 44 seconds late in the game, and they had the ball near midfield with 42 seconds to play when quarterback Austin Davis’ fourth-down pass sailed incomplete.

“We didn’t play as well as we need to play, especially in the fourth quarter, when you should put teams away,‘’ Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin said. ”But the main goal is to win the game, and we did that and we’re 4-1, so even though we need to play better, today we played well enough.‘’

The Eagles won -- and kept a share of first place in NFC East with Dallas -- even though their offense struggled again. But the Eagles scored a touchdown on special teams and one on defense and that was the difference in the game.

“Take those plays away and we’re in control of things,‘’ Rams defensive end Robert Quinn said. ”We made other mistakes, too, and that has to be our goal now -- eliminate those mistakes and we’ll be playing winning football.‘’

Special teams got the Eagles off and running. For the second straight week, they blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. The Rams (1-3) had the ball on their 20 when James Casey, a reserve tight end, knifed through to block the punt attempt by Johnny Hekker. Chris Maragos scooped it up at the 10 and scored to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 14:37 left in the first quarter.

“[Casey] did all the work and I got the reward,‘’ Maragos said with a smile. ”We knew that was a big play at the time, and it ended up being a very big play.‘’

The Eagles’ lead grew to 13-0 before the Rams finally got on the board with 3:23 left in the first half, on a 10-yard pass from Davis to receiver Brian Quick. But the Eagles got that touchdown back to take a 20-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Wide receiver Riley Cooper went high in the air to take the ball away from cornerback Janoris Jenkins in the end zone for a 9-yard TD reception with 30 seconds left in the first half.

“That was a big, big play,‘’ Eagles tackle Jason Peters said. ”We had lost a little bit of momentum and that play got it back for us.‘’

That momentum carried them early in the second half. The Rams had a first down on their 11 when Eagles linebacker Trent Cole hammered Davis from the blind side and the ball came loose. After a frantic scramble, Eagles’ defensive end Cedric Thornton came up with it in the end zone, and the Eagles led 27-7 with 12:17 left in the period.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,‘’ Thornton said. ”But that’s what this defense is all about -- 11 guys fighting and scrapping and helping each other, and when you do that, that’s when you create plays like that.‘’

Thornton figured in another big play that helped the Eagles pad their lead with 2:15 left in the third quarter. Linebacker Brandon Graham stripped the ball from running back Zac Stacy and Thornton fielded the bouncing ball and returned it 40 yards to the Rams 24. One play later, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles found receiver Jeremy Maclin wide open in the end zone.

The Rams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it close, and then they got real close when Davis passed to Quick in the end zone for a 5-yard TD with 4:41 left to play, which made it 34-28. But that ended up being too little, too late.

“We lost the game in the first half,‘’ Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. ”But if you’re looking to be optimistic and look at the positives, I think we did a great job hanging in there. But when you have that many penalties and turnovers and when you have a punt blocked and have numerous drops [passes], that’s not winning football.‘’

Foles finished the game 24-for-37 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and interception, while Davis was 29-for-49 for 375 yards, three scores and no interceptions.

NOTES: When Eagles S Chris Maragos returned a blocked punt for a TD in the first quarter it marked the first time in franchise history the Eagles scored a special teams TD in three straight games. ... Rams CB Trumaine Johnson (knee) missed his third straight game and was once again replaced at CB by rookie E.J. Gaines. ... Eagles RT Lane Johnson started in his first game of the season after being suspended for the first four games because he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. ... Rams RB Zac Stacy left the game late in the third quarter with a calf injury and did not return.