Preview: Rams at Jets

The saga of Ryan Fitzpatrick took another twist last week as the embattled New York Jets quarterback suffered through another dreadful performance and sustained a knee injury at Miami. Whether Fitzpatrick will be under center or it will be the inexperienced Bryce Petty, New York looks to rebound against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, who have lost four straight in a game pitting the two lowest-rated quarterbacks in the league.

New York coach Todd Bowles said second-year pro Petty will be ready to go if Fitzpatrick, who leads the league with 13 interceptions, can't play after suffering a sprained MCL last week. With all the uncertainty, the Jets may look to lean on Matt Forte, who has rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games. For the Rams, don't expect No. 1 pick Jared Goff to make his debut on Sunday but the unveiling seems inevitable as Case Keenum ranks last in the NFL with a 39.7 passer rating, only nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Under Keenum, Los Angeles heads into Week 10 ranked last in the league in points per game (16.2), second to last in total yards (311.5), 30th in rushing yards (77.2), and 24th in passing yards per game (234.2).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Jets -2. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-5): Keenum has two touchdowns against five interceptions in his last two games and coach Jeff Fisher said it was time to give running back Todd Gurley more touches. What has he been waiting for? Gurley, who has carried the ball just five times combined in the fourth quarter of his last three games, emerged as one of the game's rising stars last season by rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns on the way to Rookie of the Year honors, but he may find things rough facing New York's fifth-ranked rushing defense. Led by Aaron Donald, who sacked Cam Newton twice last week, the Rams are allowing 20.9 points a game and got back the services of top cornerback Trumaine Johnson last week, who is sure to shadow Jets wideout Brandon Marshall

ABOUT THE JETS (3-6): Bowles benched star defenders Mo Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson for the first quarter of last week's loss at Miami due to team violations and continued the upheaval this week, waiving defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and placing left tackle Ryan Clady (shoulder) on injured reserve on Wednesday. The turmoil seems to be a sign that Bowles' days may be numbered. “I haven’t done a good job,” he said. “We’re 3-6. It speaks for itself. I’ve got to do a lot better job coaching.” After a brutal schedule left them 1-5 to start the season, the Jets responded with a two-game winning streak, but their three wins have come against teams with a combined eight wins and last week's disappointing 27-23 loss to the Dolphins appears to be the end of their playoff hopes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Jets lead the league in turnovers (19) but the Rams have forced only one fumble and have not intercepted a pass in the past four games, all losses.

2. WR Kenny Britt is tied for the Rams' team-lead with 37 receptions and has scored three touchdowns but has just seven catches in the last two games.

3. Los Angeles went six quarters without scoring a point before scoring 10 in the fourth quarter of last week's 13-10 home loss to the Panthers.

PREDICTION: Rams 20, Jets 17